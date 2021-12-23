extension to 2024, but reduction of the maximum deductible. With what effects?

Mobile bonuses up to 2024, but with different maximum deductible spending limits depending on the reference year.

This is what the definitive version of the 2022 Budget Law provides.

In 2022, the spending ceiling on which to calculate the deduction will go from the 16,000 euros envisaged until 31 December 2021 to 10,000 euros.

In 2023 and 2024, the ceiling of available spending expense will drop to 5,000 euros.

Reduction of the eligible expenditure ceiling

According to the provisions of the 2022 Budget Law, the mobile bonus is recognized for documented expenses incurred in the years 2022, 2023 and 2024 for the purchase of mobile and of large appliances of class not lower than class A for ovens, E for washing machines, washer dryers and dishwashers, F for refrigerators and freezers, for equipment for which the energy label is required.

The important change envisaged by the 2022 Budget Law is the reduction of the eligible expenditure ceiling compared to 2021.

For purchases made up to 31 December 2021, referring to works carried out in 2020, or started in 2020 and continued in 2021, the deduction is due for a total maximum expense amount of 16,000 euros, net of expenses incurred in 2020 for which the subsidy has already been used.

From 1 January 2022, the maximum deductible spending limit is reduced to 10,000 euros, to further drop to 5,000 euros in 2023 and 2024.

In the amount of the eligible expenses, the expenses of transport and of assembly of the purchased goods.

Right to the bonus only in the presence of restructuring interventions

To be entitled to the mobile bonus, which consists of an income tax deduction equal to 50% of the expenditure incurred, recoverable in 10 years (not neither are possible Discount on the invoice nor assignment of the credit), it is necessary that the furniture and household appliances are aimed at furnishing a property subject to renovation (and take advantage of the relative deduction).

By way of example, they allow you to have the bonus:

– the interventions of Extraordinary maintenance;

– the restoration and the remediation conservative;

– building renovation on individuals apartments;

– the reconstruction or the restoration of a property damaged by disasters, if a state of emergency has been declared.

The discount is also available to those who benefit from both the “ordinary” earthquake bonus and the 110% super seismabonus (Agenzia delle Entrate, Circular no. 30 / E / 2020, answer 5.1.7).

The deduction is also recognized in the event that the taxpayer, for the aforementioned deductions, opts for the discount on the invoice or for the assignment of the credit.

How to make payments

Payments for the furniture and appliances purchased, in addition to the relative transport and assembly, must be made with transfer or debit card or credit.

However, it is not allowed to pay by bank checks, cash or other means of payment.

If the payment is made by bank transfer, it is not necessary to use the one (subject to withholding tax) specially prepared by banks and Poste Spa for building renovation costs.

Start date of the works

According to the provisions of the 2022 Budget Law, the deduction is due to condition that the interventions of recovery of the building patrimony have started starting from January 1st of the year preceding that of purchase.

Therefore:

– for purchases made in 2022, the furniture bonus is due with renovations started in 2021;

– for purchases made in 2023, the furniture bonus is due with renovations started in 2022;

– for purchases made in 2024, the furniture bonus is due with renovations started in 2023.

It is emphasized that, for the purposes of the furniture bonus, the start date of the works must be earlier than the one in which the expenses for the purchase of furniture and large appliances are incurred, however, it is not necessary that the renovation costs are incurred before those for home furnishings.

Maximum deductible spending limit

The maximum limit of deductible spending (16,000 in 2021, 10,000 euros in 2022 and 5,000 euros in 2023 and 2024) must refer to each single real estate unit subject to renovation, including the appurtenances, or to the common part subject to the intervention.

The taxpayer who carries out renovations on several real estate units will therefore be entitled to the benefit several times.

If the interventions for the recovery of the building assets are carried out in the year preceding that of the purchase, or have started in the year preceding that of the purchase and continued in that year, the spending limit must be considered net of the expenses incurred. in the previous year for which the deduction was used.

This means that:

– for purchases made in 2022 and referring to works carried out in 2021, or started in 2021 and continued in 2022, the deduction must be calculated on a total amount not exceeding 10,000 euros, net of the expenses incurred in 2021 for which the subsidy has already been used;

– for purchases made in 2023 and referring to works carried out in 2022, or started in 2022 and continued in 2023, the deduction must be calculated on a total amount not exceeding 5,000 euros, net of the expenses incurred in 2022 for which the subsidy has already been used;

– for purchases made in 2024 and referring to works carried out in 2023, or started in 2023 and continued in 2024, the deduction must be calculated on a total amount not exceeding 10,000 euros, net of the expenses incurred in 2022 for which the subsidy has already been used.

Effects of the reduction of the ceiling from 2022

The reduction in 2022 of the maximum deductible spending limit to 10,000 euros has important effects for those who started work in 2021 and have not already reached the maximum spending limit of 16,000 euros.

If not all of the remaining ceiling is spent by 31 December 2021, the residual amount of expenditure will be permanently lost.

Here are some examples to better clarify the concept.

Example 1 Start renovations in the 2021 and, from 1 January to 1 November 2021, it was spent on the purchase of furniture and household appliances 3,000 euros. In this case: – if additional furniture and household appliances that can be subsidized are purchased and paid for by 31 December 2021, the 2021 ceiling of 16,000 euros will be included and 13,000 euros (16,000-3,000) can still be spent; – if additional furniture and household appliances that can be facilitated will NOT be purchased and paid for by 31 December 2021 but in 2022, the 2022 ceiling of € 10,000 will be included and it will be possible to spend another 7,000 euros (10,000-3,000). Example 2 Start renovations in the 2021 and, from 1 January to 1 November 2021, it was spent on the purchase of furniture and household appliances 11,000 euros. In this case: – if additional furniture and household appliances that can be facilitated are purchased and paid for by 31 December 2021, the 2021 ceiling of 16,000 euros will be returned and 5,000 euros (16,000-11,000 euros) can still be spent; – if additional furniture and appliances that can be facilitated will NOT be purchased and paid for by 31 December 2021 but in 2022, the 2022 ceiling of € 10,000 is included and, therefore, the maximum spending limit has already been reached. The portion of the remaining expenditure of 2021 (5,000 euros) will be definitively lost. Example 3 Start renovations in the 2022. In this case, only furniture and appliances purchased and paid for in 2022 are eligible, after the start of the works, and in 2023. In particular: – for furniture and household appliances purchased and paid for all by 31 December 2022, the 2022 ceiling is included, equal to 10,000 euros; – for furniture and household appliances purchased and paid for in part in 2022 and in part in 2023, the 2023 ceiling of 5,000 euros is due deduct the expenses incurred in 2022 for which the subsidy has already been used.

Renovation works start in 2020

December 31, 2021 is a date to keep in mind even for those who started work in 2020. Only for purchases paid by the end of 2021 you can get the mobile bonus. If the purchases are paid for in 2022, the unspent ceiling will be lost forever.

Example 4 Start renovations in the 2020 and for the purchase of furniture and household appliances it was spent altogether 9,000 euros. In this case: – if additional furniture and household appliances that can be subsidized are purchased and paid for by 31 December 2021, the 2021 ceiling of € 16,000 will be returned and € 5,000 (16,000-9,000) can still be spent; – if additional furniture and appliances that can be facilitated are NOT purchased and paid for by 31 December 2021, the residual 2021 spending quota (5,000 euros) will be definitively lost.

Communication to Enea

We remind you that, in the case of the purchase of household appliances (ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, electric hobs, washer-dryers and washing machines) for which the furniture bonus is used, it is necessary to send the data relating to the energy rating and to electric power absorbed.

The communication must be made within 90 days from the date of the transfer or other accepted purchase document.

Failure or late transmission of information does not entail the loss of the right to the mobile bonus (Agenzia delle Entrate, Resolution no. 46 / E / 2019).

