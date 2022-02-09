extension to 7 April 2022 for the communication of the credit assignment

The changes made to the mechanism of alternative options (discount on invoices and credit transfer) to tax deductions in construction (superbonus 110%, facade bonuses and other bonuses) had the main effect of eliminating the “networks of companies” that could unlimitedly pass tax credits between them.

The assignment of credit after the Sostegni-ter

We remind you that following the publication in the Official Gazette of Law Decree no. 4/2022 (Sostegni-ter Decree), immediately in force at least until its conversion into law, small but important changes have been made to art. 121, paragraph 1 of the Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree) in order to limit credit transfers. Starting from February 17, 2022 for all bonuses that use alternative options and from March 7, 2022 for the new 75% bonus for the elimination of architectural barriers (art.119-ter of the Relaunch Decree), as provided for by Sostegni-ter and by the provision of the Inland Revenue 4 February 2022, n. 37381, contracts in violation of the new paragraph 1 which provides for the following alternative possibilities to direct deduction in the tax return will be null and void:

discount on the invoice up to a maximum amount equal to the consideration itself, advanced by the suppliers who carried out the interventions and recovered by the latter in the form of a tax credit, equal to the deduction due, transferable by the same to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries without the right of subsequent transfer ;

; transfer of the tax credit of the same amount to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries without the right of subsequent transfer.

The deadline for the communication to the Revenue Agency has been extended

The implementing provisions relating to the credit transfer mechanism were updated with the provision of the Revenue Agency 3 February 2022, prot. 35873 which redefined the procedures and terms for exercising the options relating to the deductions due for building interventions, in light of the changes introduced by article 1, paragraphs 28 and 29, of the law of December 30, 2021, n. 234 (budget law 2022) and by article 28 decree-law January 27, 2022, n. 4.

On the timing, considering that the pre-filled tax return will be made available starting from 30 April 2022, to allow taxpayers and intermediaries to have a longer period of time to transmit the communications of the options, the provision also provided that for the expenses incurred in 2021, as well as for the residual installments not used for the deductions relating to the expenses incurred in 2020, the communication must be sent by 7 April 2022, instead of by 16 March.