extension until 2024 and the start of the flat rate

The Council of the EU followed up on Italy’s proposal to extend the electronic invoice obligation until the end of 2024, and to extend it to flat-rate taxpayers.

1. The request made by Italy

With a letter sent to the Commission in March 2021, Italy had requested authorization to continue applying the derogation to articles 218 and 232 of the VAT directive, so as to extend the imposition of electronic invoicing, as the derogation was expiring on 31 December 2021. The same request also provided for the granting of the operation of the derogation measure in force, granted through Implementing Decision (EU) 2018/593 of the Council, to include taxable persons who make use of the exemption for small businesses, referred to in Article 282 of the VAT Directive, which includes flat-rate taxpayers and those in the so-called benefit scheme.

By letter dated 10 September 2021, the Commission informed the other Member States of the request made by the Italian Republic.

By letter dated 13 September 2021, the Commission informed the Italian Republic that it had all the information necessary to examine the request.

2. The benefits

According to Italy, electronic invoicing has produced concrete results in the fight against tax fraud thanks to greater completeness, timeliness and traceability of information. Furthermore, the measure has proved effective in advance, as a deterrent to the behavior of taxpayers committed to tax evasion and fraud. The transmission of invoices through the ES provided the Revenue Agency with timely and automated access to the information collected in the invoices, relevant for tax purposes.

3. The Commission decision of 13 December 2021

The obligation to issue electronic invoices will remain throughout 2024, with an extension to lump-sum taxpayers. In the session of 13 December, the EU Council endorsed the proposal for a decision formulated by Italy to the EU Commission, through which our State is entitled to extend the obligation of electronic invoicing, extending the fulfillment also to taxpayers on a flat-rate basis. .

4. Extension of the electronic invoicing obligation also to lump-sum taxpayers

With the decision of 13 December, in addition to the extension, electronic invoicing becomes a mandatory requirement also for flat-rate payments, until now obliged to issue the invoice in purely paper form. As a result, the invoices issued by this category of taxpayers will also be issued electronically through the Exchange System, and the hard copy must be provided to the final consumers, except in cases where they explicitly renounce it.

5. Need for an internal law

The decision made by the EU Council is not operational for flat rates, as it is necessary to issue a national rule that introduces the obligation within the Italian legal system.