extension until June 30, 2022 of smart working

Smart workingthe XII Social Affairs Commission of the Room approved on 28 April 2022 theamendment to the Reopening decree n. 24/2022 which extends the right to agile work for i fragile workers to the June 30, 2022.

L’amendment foresees Announcements also for all private employers. In fact, they are extended until August 31, 2022 the modalities of simplified communication for it smart working.

To the August 31 the terms have also been moved in favor of parents with frail children to request modalities agile work.

Fragile workers: extension of smart working until 30 June 2022

There XII Social Affairs Commission to the Chamber on April 28, 2022during the discussion of the bill for conversion to the Reopening decree (n. 24/2022), approved theamendment that extension the terms for it smart working.

In particular, the new provisions concern the following categories:

the fragile workers ;

; the workers of the private sector ;

; parents with fragile children.

As for the fragile workersthe new amendment provides for the extension of the terms of protection for it smart working until the June 30, 2022.

This particular category of workers was left out measures of the final text of reopening decree and consequently they returned in presence with the end of state of emergency on 31 March, except in the case of special agreements with employers.

There extension it was originally planned in the draft of the decree law, but was cut from the text published in the Official Gazette on March 24, 2022, while the extension remained, again until June 30, 2022from the exceptional health surveillance for workers most at risk in the event of contagion from Covid-19.

The amendment approved in the Commission in the Chamber on 28 April 2022 corrects the shot, and intervening again on the provisions of article 26 of decree law no. 18/2020 provides for both the extension of the smart working that the possibility for i fragileunable to work agile, of equate the period of absence from work at hospitalization.

For the recognition of both protections, however, the decree of the Ministry of Health issued on 4 February 2022, which identified the pathologies for which the condition of fragility occurs.

These are, for example, people with marked impairment of the immune response, patients with three or more diseases that carry high risks in the event of contagion from Covid, including stroke, diabetes mellitus or chronic hepatitis, or those exempted from vaccination for specific conditions.

Pending the final go-ahead for the conversion law of the Reopening decree, however, it remains to be clarified whether the extension of smart working for the frail will apply retroactively or only from the date of entry into force of the new rules.

Smart working: simplified communication extended to 31 August 2022

The others Announcements of the amendment approved on April 28, 2022 from the Room concern the private workers ei parents with frail children.

For the former, it will be in effect until August 31st simplified reporting regime for smart working, while the latter will have the right, always up to August 31, 2022to the modalities of agile work.

All employers of the private sector will be able to communicate in a simplified way the working periods remotely up to August 31, 2022without having to resort toindividual agreement.

The simplified regime allows employers to to communicate electronically to the Ministry of Labor only i names of the staff who work from home and the duration of the period, without the need to attach documents.

This possibility was expiring on June 30, 2022 after being extended by the Reopening decree.

The smart workingtherefore, remains in a simplified regime throughout the summer, despite the loosening of the rules for the containment of the Covid-19 pandemic as regards masks and green pass.

Furthermore, the right smart working is extended until the end of August for all workers with children in conditions of fragility. This way they can stay and work from home without leaving them alone.

In any case, for the entry into force of the new rules, the definitive go-ahead for the conversion law is awaited, expected by May 23, 2022.