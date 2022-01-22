extensions finished. New deadlines and fines calendar

In this 2022, the car tax becomes decidedly less friendly towards motorists.

Italians have never been particularly fond of car tax. An annoying tax that many would like to avoid. It is a very particular tax managed by the regions, but it is ultimately a tax valid throughout the national territory. During the covid pandemic, the physicist had come to meet motorists by granting extensions that made it easier and less urgent to pay the road tax. But today the taxman believes that the emergency has essentially passed and therefore things change due to the hated car tax. First of all, the obligation to pay it returns in relation to the month of registration of the car. But as we will see there are also positive news. This tax has a very specific deadline. In fact it is not the same for everyone, but it is linked to the month of registration of the car. Consequently, the expiry of the car tax is that of the last day of the month following that of registration.

Calendar, fines and savings

But there is also the possibility of saving on this stamp, but woe to be smart. You can save on stamp duty by crediting your current account. Many regions in fact grant those who pay the car tax by crediting a current account a discount ranging from 10 to 15%. In general, paying online is certainly more convenient and many Italians no longer pay at the ACI or at the betting shops, but do it directly from the computer or better still with credit. But the thing to pay close attention to is the sanctions. In fact, for those who do not have to pay the car tax we have penalties that literally increase day by day. For a few weeks of delay you will pay a little more, but gradually the penalty increases. After 3 years of non-stamp duty, there is even the withdrawal of the number plates and the registration certificate.

This must require special attention to those who buy a used car.

it is essential to verify that all payments are in order.