External debt crisis in Mexico 1981-1983 – El Financiero

The week before last, the Committee for the Dating of Cycles of the Mexican Economy (CFCEM) announced the result of the work to identify the ‘turning points’ of the Mexican economy from 1980 to 2020. A ‘turning point’ is the moment in time when economic activity reaches a ‘peak’ and starts a recession and on what date said recession ends, which is called ‘valley’ (‘The six recessions in Mexico in the last 40 years ‘, August 9). In this sense, the Committee identified twelve turning points that frame six recessions and five periods of expansion. The Committee’s responsibility is limited to identifying and communicating the dates of the ‘turning points’, so it does not rule on the causes of recessions, nor on the economic policy implemented. Thus, in a personal capacity I will comment on the six recessions identified by the Committee in this space. This time I will start with the first recession that I decided to call: ‘External debt crisis of 1981’.

The 1981-1983 recession lasted 19 months, from December 1981 to June 1983, in which economic activity contracted by 7.2 percentage points (pp) of GDP. This is the longest recession the Committee has identified and, in my opinion, was triggered by a balance of payments crisis, which was exacerbated by a series of economic policy actions that deepened the economic contraction, as well as made it more difficult to reach the expansion phase. This balance of payments crisis in Mexico was conceived with the significant increase in indebtedness in foreign currency of the federal government –from 14.5 billion dollars in 1975 (16.4 percent of GDP), to 52.9 billion dollars in 1981 ( 23.0 percent of GDP)–, mainly to invest in oil exploration and extraction, due to the discovery of the Cantarell field, the second largest in the world after Ghawar, in Saudi Arabia. Thus, the increase in the import of capital goods led to a rise in the current account deficit from 2.0 percent of GDP in 1977 to 7.0 percent in 1982. However, the fall in the price of oil from 39.5 dollars per barrel (dpb) in April 1980, to 28.5 dpb in March 1982 (-27.8 percent) made the payment of the government’s external debt very difficult, mainly because the maturity profile of the debt was very short term (one year) and because the country did not have an alternative source of dollar income. In fact, the level of international reserves fell from 3 thousand 187 million dollars (mdd) in December 1981 to 751 million dollars in 1982.

Given the government’s difficulty in being able to continue financing the debt, the Mexican government decreed a six-month suspension of payments (from August 1982 to January 1983). It should be noted that this was the first debt crisis in a Latin American country in modern times. Thus, the Mexican government had to devalue the peso against the United States dollar by 170 percent from December 1981 to September 1982. In addition to the strong increase in public spending from 1976 to 1982, which raised annual inflation from 15 percent in 1976 to 28 percent in 1981—the price discovery process at that time was highly and positively correlated with exchange rate dynamics, so this recession was accompanied by an increase in inflation from 28.7 percent in December 1981 to 117.3 percent in April 1983. The benchmark interest rate was raised from 31.8 percent in December 1981 to 62.0 percent in March 1983.

The recession was accentuated by the government’s decision to expropriate the banking system in September 1982. It should be noted that at that time Mexico was a practically closed economy, where the sum of imports and exports represented around 20 percent of the GDP (today in represent close to 80 percent of GDP) and the management of the economy was centered on the economic policy decisions of the federal government, where spending and public investment represented around 23 percent of GDP (while in the it is currently just under 12 percent of GDP). It should be noted that, between the very significant drop in GDP and the sharp devaluation of the Mexican peso, government debt reached a level of 146 percent of GDP at the end of 1982. These circumstances, both external and internal, in addition to political decisions made the recovery take a long time to achieve. The level of economic activity in November 1981 –the ‘peak’ of this cycle– took more than 80 months to recover. In fact, it did not recover during the expansion phase of this cycle, which lasted 27 months. This was mainly due to the consequences of the bank expropriation, as well as to the series of macroeconomic adjustment measures that the government headed by Miguel de la Madrid (1982-1988) had to implement. These included a significant reduction in public spending and investment from levels above 22 percent of GDP in 1981 to 16.6 percent of GDP in 1983. Unfortunately, the stringency of the adjustment measures and the earthquake of September 1985, whose affectation was concentrated in Mexico City, marked the beginning of the next recession.

* The author is Chief Economist for Latin America at Barclays Bank and a member of the Mexican Economy Cycle Dating Committee..

* The opinions expressed in this column are personal..