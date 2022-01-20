“External” reverse charge prevalent on the ordinary regime – Fiscal Focus

For territorially relevant transactions in Italy carried out by foreign suppliers, it is the Italian customer, a VAT taxable person, who must pay the related VAT through the reverse charge system, but in different ways depending on whether the supplier is established in another country. EU or in a non-EU country.

After verifying the territoriality of the operation carried out by the supplier established in another EU or non-EU country on the basis of the criteria set out in Articles 7-bis and following of the DPR n. 633/1972, it is necessary to identify the debtor of the relative tax.

In other words, it is a question of understanding whether the payment of the tax is due to:

to the foreign supplier previously identified for VAT purposes in Italy in the direct form, pursuant to art. 35-ter of Presidential Decree no. 633/1972 or by means of a tax representative, appointed pursuant to art. 17, paragraph 3, of Presidential Decree no. 633/1972; or

to the Italian customer, a taxable person acting as such, having purchased the good or service in the exercise of a business or art or profession.

In the first case, it is the Italian VAT position of the non-resident supplier who issues the invoice with the tax charge. In the second case, however, art. 17, paragraph 2, of Presidential Decree no. 633/1972 provides for the transfer of the tax obligation to the customer, who is required to pay the tax with the so-called reverse charge mechanism. “external”.

The problem of correctly identifying the tax payer assumes relevance especially from the perspective of the customer, who not infrequently – for these operations – receives the invoice with the application of VAT for a supply of goods or services that are territorially relevant in Italy, subject to a reverse charge.

To frame the question, it should be remembered that, based on the aforementioned art. 17, paragraph 2, of Presidential Decree no. 633/1972, which governs the tax payer and the invoicing methods for the sales of goods and services rendered in the territory of the State by non-resident subjects towards taxable persons established in Italy.

With reference to these operations, it is envisaged that the related VAT obligations are fulfilled by customers, it being understood that, in the case of sales of goods or services performed by a taxable person established in another EU country, the customer fulfills the obligations registration billing according to the provisions of Articles 46 and 47 of Legislative Decree no. 331/1993.

As clarified by resolution no. 21 / E / 2015, it follows that the VAT relating to territorially relevant operations in Italy, carried out by a foreign supplier towards an Italian customer, is paid by the latter through the reverse charge system, even if the supplier non-resident is identified, for VAT purposes, in Italy by direct identification or the appointment of a tax representative, which therefore does not invalidate the qualification of “non-resident” of the supplier (see also Circulars no. 14 / E / 2010 and no. 36 / E / 2010, § 31).

The art. 17, paragraph 2, of Presidential Decree no. 633/1972 also identifies the methods for applying VAT by the customer, distinguishing according to whether the foreign supplier is a VAT taxable person established in the EU or outside the EU.

In the first case, it is up to the Italian customer to fulfill the invoicing and registration obligations according to the provisions of Articles 46 and 47 of Legislative Decree no. 331/1993, that is to say by integrating the invoice received with the Italian VAT and, to this end, resolution no. 21 / E / 2015 – in compliance with art. 219-bis of Directive no. 2006/112 / EC – specified that the invoice subject to integration and registration is the one issued, without charge of tax, by the supplier’s foreign VAT position and not, instead, the one issued – as often happens – by its Italian VAT position.

In this case, the Revenue Agency has specified that the document issued with an Italian VAT number by the foreign taxable person for a sale or service made to an Italian taxable person is to be considered not relevant as an invoice for VAT purposes and must be requested in its place the invoice issued directly by the foreign supplier. Failing that, the national customer must apply the procedure provided for by art. 46, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree no. 331/1993, i.e. the issue of a self-invoice within the 15th day of the third month following the one in which the transaction was carried out, to be registered within the issue deadline and with reference to the previous month (Article 47, paragraph 1 , of Legislative Decree no. 331/1993).

As already indicated by resolution no. 89 / E / 2010, the VAT position of the foreign supplier can – for its own needs – issue a document that is not relevant for VAT purposes to the domestic customer, indicating the fact that the tax relating to the transaction is paid by the transferee or client.

On the other hand, in the event that the supplier is a VAT taxable person established outside the EU, by art. 17, paragraph 2, of Presidential Decree no. 633/1972, as interpreted by the administrative practice, it is inferred that the obligation of the Italian customer to issue the self-invoice remains firm.