Extinction Rebellion, the toughest ecologists funded by the Chris Hohn stock market shark – Libero Quotidiano





Maurizio Stefanini January 19, 2022

Surprise: the patron of the vulture fund who has gained more weight on world troubles in 2021 is a character who then reinvests the money so earned to assist children and to finance protests against climate change. English, born in 1966, the son of a mechanic and the secretary of a law firm, studies at the University of Southampton and Harvard University, four children, Sir Chris Hohn has a fortune worth 5.9 billion dollars which ranks him at rank 472 of the famous Forbes’ list of billionaires. How did he get all this money? With a devilish prowess in investment and speculation. In fact, the ICT which he directs has the reputation of being a particularly aggressive hedge fund: “hedge” literally means hedge in English, hedging is an English term of the financial language that defines a strategy aimed at protecting a forward investment from possible unforeseen events, due to the fact that many hedge funds wallow in these unforeseen events a current translation into Italian is that of hedge funds, but there is also that of vulture funds.

The ICC has many events in its curriculum vitae: when it forced the director of the German Stock Exchange to resign, when it forced the Dutch bank Abn Amro to split up, when it attempted a takeover of the Japanese J-Power, when it supported Mittal in a hostile takeover bid against Ancelor, and when she was sentenced after causing a stock market crash of CSX. In short, we are around Gordon Gekko. Unlike the noble Doctor Jekyll who at night turned into the evil Mister Hyde, Sir Chris Hohn takes off the role of Gekko when he comes out of the Stock Exchange to become a mix between Mother Teresa and Greta Thunberg. TCI, in fact, is the acronym of The Children’s Investment Fund Management, and the original purpose of its proceeds is to finance The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation: a foundation to assist poor children all over the world. But now Hohn has started funding Extinction Rebellion (Xr) as well. “An international,” bottom-up “, nonviolent movement founded in England in response to the ecological devastation caused by human activities” which “calls for nonviolent civil disobedience” is its self-definition. Another well-known charity that deals with hunger and poverty in the world is Oxfam, a report of which has just denounced how while the 10 richest on the planet have doubled their assets with the pandemic, 99% of the world population has instead become impoverished.

For evidently similar reasons, the 20 most successful hedge fund managers in 2021 also had a record $ 65.4 billion profit for their clients. But the one that earned the most was TCI, which made a profit of 9.5 billion dollars last year, according to the annual ranking of Lch Investments. With $ 44 billion in assets, TCI is known in the City and Wall Street as one of the most aggressive investors, and made a 23.3% gain in 2021. That’s $ 36.5 billion since it was established. But Hohn only paid himself $ 152 million last year – less than a third of the $ 475 million he received the previous year. Instead he has invested over £ 4 billion for children and has now also become the largest individual donor to Xr, which has organized protests around the world. “Humanity is aggressively destroying the world with climate change and there is an urgent need for all of us to realize this fact,” he explained when his new activity was revealed.