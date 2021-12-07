Extortion and threats to a young boy: arrested 16 years old

Eventful episode near the local La Spiaggetta in Vicenza. Two 15-year-old boys were chatting when they were approached by a peer demanding money. Underlying the threat was something the two would have said. The two friends, who in reality had not done anything, refused to comply with the young man’s claim but the latter, after having threatened them, has increased the dose.

One of the two managed to escape while his friend, blocked by the young man and an accomplice, was unable to free himself.

Rescued by a passer-by, the boy who had fled was able to contact his parents and, together with the man who helped him, called the police.

The agents immediately started looking for the other victim of the extortion and the perpetrators, who demanded 50 euros to free him.

After almost an hour of searching in the center, the policemen spotted a group of boys near the Cattaneo park: among them also the victim. Two accomplices managed to escape while the young man suspected of extortion, a 16-year-old Romanian, was immediately taken to the police station, arrested and taken to the Treviso juvenile prison.