extortionists offer vacancies and specialties

Are you a medical school graduate? The Ministry of Health warned of frauds by extortionists what are you offering vacancies for young graduates.

The unit has detected that extortionists anonymously send personalized messages, emails or make phone calls to sell places to recent medicine graduates.

They assure them that by means of a payment they can obtain a place or place to study a Medical speciality.

Read: Ministry of Health will evaluate not sending medical interns to unsafe areas after the murder of a student in Durango

Given this, the Ministry of Health specified that the places are not for sale, there is no direct pass and the only way to study a medical specialty is by presenting the Test National of Applicants to Medical Residencies (ENARM).

This year, the exam will be applied from September 27 to 29.

“The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) establish high standards of security and reliability in the design, selection and protection of the exam, and they are the instances that determine the place and time of application with absolute transparency, honesty , equity and quality throughout the process,” the agency said in a statement.

In addition, he pointed out that the only official source to consult everything related to the announcement and the registration for the ENARM 2022 is the page of the Interinstitutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources in Health (CIFRHS).

People who have questions about this exam can contact the telephone numbers (0155) 20003400 and (0155) 20003500 extensions 59025 and 53418 and/or email cifrhs.enarm@salud.gob.mx.

What we do at Animal Politico requires professional journalists, teamwork, maintaining a dialogue with readers and something very important: independence. You can help us continue. Be part of the team. Subscribe to Political Animal, receive benefits and support free journalism.

#YoSoyAnimal

The post Health fraud alert to medicine graduates: extortionists offer vacancies and specialties appeared first in Animal Politico.