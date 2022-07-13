Many Americans have been affected by inflation and rising prices for fuel, food, and other goods. One of the most affected sectors has been the elderly and other beneficiaries of the Social Securitywho have seen their purchasing power altered, since the increase in monthly checks has been less than inflation.

That is why some legislators are seeking alternatives to help financially the beneficiariesas well as strengthen the program administered by the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Extra $200 Social Security Check: Who Will Get It and When?

Rep. Peter DeFazio, a Democrat from Oregon, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, introduced an initiative last month, called the Social Security Expansion Act, to increase Social Security payments by $2,400 per beneficiary annually, that is, an extra $200 each month.

The plan comes after the SSA said Americans will stop receiving their full Social Security benefits in about 13 years.

It may interest you: Social Security: What changes will there be for 2023 and what day will they take effect

This year, the average monthly Social Security check is about $1,658, so an increase of $200 would represent an increase of 12%, more than the cost of living adjustment (COLA) is estimated to increase.

The bill would also make several additional changes to the program, including beefing up funding by applying the Social Security payroll tax to all income over $250,000.

Who will receive it and when?

They would be eligible to receive the extra payment those who are beneficiaries of Social Security. As for the date, first it is necessary for the bill to be approved by Congress; however, lawmakers are likely to take steps to address the eventual shortfall in payments, with monthly benefits estimated to be cut by roughly 20% beginning in 2035.

Here you can review in more detail what the bill includes.