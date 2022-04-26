Extra costs?: users could resist monthly payments for services already included in their cars

Equipment such as remote control engine start is an extra that most users believe should not be charged separately

Automobile manufacturers repeat with increasing frequency an idea that marks the paradigm shift in human mobility: “We will stop being car sellers to be service sellers.”

It is probably hard for many to read or hear something like this, especially for car lovers for what they are in themselves and not for the utility they have. But despite those mixed feelings that they can generate in the “purists”the reality is that there is something of that, especially since Artificial Intelligence has come to stay in the world of the automotive industry.

Automobiles are on the way to being a machine in which people can be transported, products can be shipped, a work or leisure meeting organized, entertainment with applications or games that interact with the outside and many more things, as many as the imagination wants and have not yet been invented. Driving them can be more or less interesting, but using them for a wide variety of activities is key. Y the electric drive solutionor in any case, the elimination of conventional mechanics for another that requires fewer moving parts and more electronics, has fueled that change.

Additional features such as the head-up display, which projects information on the windshield, could be paid for with a monthly subscription. Disabling it requires only software intervention

This is how industry leaders thinkand is corroborated by the decision of enter the world of mobility from companies unrelated to cars, such as Apple, Google, Amazon, Xiaomi or Sony. They all understood that those machines that used to make noise and required spark combustion and exhaust gases to work are now big electronic devices.

For this reason, those who have historically manufactured automobiles, they see this change as a game changer. Now, the more services a car offers, the more attractive it will be. And the best check is that users, One of the first things people look at when they see a new car is its infotainment screen.And if you have connectivity on board, even better.

GM’s OnStar system is one of the novelties for which users pay without protest. It is a communication between the car and the brand’s assistance service.

The problem, however, could appear if those services that today are a “fish hook” to attract new buyers or users, They will have a separate rate. When a product is initially offered for free, there are high chances of losing the consumer the day a payment is attempted to be generated to continue to have access to that asset.

Many companies in the automotive world have projected much of its future income from service subscription fees that they provide to the user. But according to a survey of the specialized consultancy Cox AutomotiveIn U.S.A. things might not turn out as expected.

Three-quarters of consumers surveyed said they were unwilling to pay an annual or monthly subscription fee for most services or accessories in their next vehicle. In all cases, those same people said they expect most features and services are included in the initial sale price.

Heated seats are also considered standard equipment and most aren’t willing to pay extra for them.

For example, 92% of those surveyed said that heated and cooled seats They should be part of the purchase price. Something similar happened with the remote control engine startwhere he 89% He said he wouldn’t pay extra to have that feature.

And this is not just about comfort, because when asked about security aspectsThey agreed on the same position. The 89% said that the driving assistance with lane control should be part of the price, while the 87% said the same thing about automatic emergency braking.

In favor of the manufacturers, the same respondents said that they are willing to pay separately to have Wifi on board, or to have satellite tracking in their cars. But there is a logic behind this change in responses, and that is that those services were always an additional and not a serial service.

A car’s blind spot detector is standard equipment that users quickly get used to

What the report Cox Automotive concludes is that for users to understand the change of habit, it is necessary to make a technical education job , as half of those surveyed did not know that they could contract certain improvements with a monthly or annual subscription.

Anyway, Selling a car with full equipment is not the same as charging a fee for having that level of technical sophistication. And it’s not the same pay more for a fixed device such as having leather seats, than for a virtual service such as a software update wirelessly instead of having to take the car to a dealer to “catch up” on it.

In any case, it will be a very intense and detailed marketing jobthat shows how a car becomes much more than that, so that users have the desire to live a new experience on wheels.

KEEP READING

Light trucks: while some go for batteries, others think that hydrogen is more convenient

The Wonderful History of London’s Classic Black Cabs

The real value of electric cars and the delicate balance between caring for the environment and collecting less taxes