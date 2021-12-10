Extra discounts on the Samsung Shop with this coupon

Samsung start the weekend by throwing a coupon which allows you to receive the 10% extra discount on many products of its official online shop. Code SAMSUNGFLASH it is valid on many smartphones, tablets, PCs, TVs, appliances: let’s find out how to use it.

10% extra discount on the Samsung Shop with the SAMSUNGFLASH coupon

The SAMSUNGFLASH discount code is available from today until 11:59 pm on December 13, 2021 and can be exploited to obtain the 10% discount on many devices in the Samsung online shop. Also in this case there are some exclusions, but this time it went well because there is only one electric broom on the list (model VS20T7533T4 / ET).

Unfortunately, the products that already provide discount codes cannot be further reduced, since the site does not add more than one coupon at a time: this is the case of Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra, which can already be purchased with a 200 or 180 euro coupon (GALAXYS200 or GALAXYULTRA180).

However, it can be used on other Android smartphones (such as the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 5G, with Chromebook as a gift), Android tablets, TVs, PCs, appliances and products of the Samsung ecosystem, even on those already discounted (but not with other coupons). To use it, simply add the desired product to the cart and type SAMSUNGFLASH in the “Promotional code“.

For those interested, the link to follow to get to the Samsung Shop online is as follows:

Buy on the Samsung Shop online with the SAMSUNGFLASH coupon

