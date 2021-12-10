Tech

Extra discounts on the Samsung Shop with this coupon

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

Samsung start the weekend by throwing a coupon which allows you to receive the 10% extra discount on many products of its official online shop. Code SAMSUNGFLASH it is valid on many smartphones, tablets, PCs, TVs, appliances: let’s find out how to use it.

10% extra discount on the Samsung Shop with the SAMSUNGFLASH coupon

The SAMSUNGFLASH discount code is available from today until 11:59 pm on December 13, 2021 and can be exploited to obtain the 10% discount on many devices in the Samsung online shop. Also in this case there are some exclusions, but this time it went well because there is only one electric broom on the list (model VS20T7533T4 / ET).

Unfortunately, the products that already provide discount codes cannot be further reduced, since the site does not add more than one coupon at a time: this is the case of Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra, which can already be purchased with a 200 or 180 euro coupon (GALAXYS200 or GALAXYULTRA180).

However, it can be used on other Android smartphones (such as the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 5G, with Chromebook as a gift), Android tablets, TVs, PCs, appliances and products of the Samsung ecosystem, even on those already discounted (but not with other coupons). To use it, simply add the desired product to the cart and type SAMSUNGFLASH in the “Promotional code“.

For those interested, the link to follow to get to the Samsung Shop online is as follows:

Buy on the Samsung Shop online with the SAMSUNGFLASH coupon

You might be interested in: best Samsung smartphones

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Yamaha TMax: design, engine, equipment, price, all the news of the 2022 model

3 weeks ago

Xiaomi 12 Ultra appears online and it’s amazing! Here it is with the second display on the back | VIDEO

4 weeks ago

The package scam? Arrive via text message

November 10, 2021

Xbox Series S 21% discount for Black Friday 2021 on Unieuro – Nerd4.life

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button