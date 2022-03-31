Extra salary of 9,000 euros for MIRs who choose Family

The Minister of Health of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Josep Maria Argimon.

The Department of Health launches a program of incentives of up to 9,000 euros per year to new MIR Family and Community Medicine and Mental Health Nursing who choose Catalonia. This initiative, aimed at R1 residents, is endowed between 5,000 and 9,000 euros per yearamong the new first-year residents, who enter this year, during the entire specialty, four in the case of Family and Community Medicine and two in the case of Mental Health Nursing.

The purpose of the measure, already contemplated in the 2022 budget and with a budget of about 3 million euros in 2022is to promote these two specialties and promote territorial equity, attract and retain talent. This year, the forecast is a maximum incorporation of 370 residents Family and Community Medicine and 52 in Mental Health Nursing.

The new MIR R1 of these two specialties, who will join the centers at the end of May, will receive each year between 5,000 and 9,000 euros in total, depending on where the teaching unit is located. Thus, those who decide on teaching units of Corona 1 (Metropolitan Area of ​​Barcelona), will receive 5,000 euros per year; those who choose Corona 2 (rest of Barcelona), 7,000 euros per year; and those who join the 3 (rest of Catalonia), 9,000 euros per year.

Residents who have access are those who have passed the annual public call for access to specialized health training and who, in the process of allocating places, choose a teaching unit of Family and Community Medicine of Catalonia or Mental Health Nursing .

How many Family Medicine doctors are being trained in Catalonia?

At the moment, Catalonia has 18 accredited teaching units of family and community care distributed throughout the territory, where 1,185 doctors of Family and Community Medicine are being trained; and 17 mental health teaching units, which have the specialty of Nursing, where 67 nurses are currently being trained. According to this year’s Health survey, 90 percent of the MIR of these two specialties are satisfied o Very satisfied with the training received.

This incentive program is part of the commitment of the Department of Health to strengthen Primary and Community Care and also mental health, two priority axes of this legislature. In this sense, Salut is incorporating new Primary Care professionals as referents of emotional well-being, physiotherapists or nutritionists.

This commitment to Primary Care is also reflected in the research grants. This year, the Strategic Plan for Research and Innovation in Health (Peris) has called for aid exclusively for Primary Care with an outstanding novelty, since the subsidy doubles the budget and reaches 4 million euros.