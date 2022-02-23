Millions of Americans receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federal program of the Department of Agriculture and state governments, which provides benefits to low-income families to purchase food at certain retail stores.

Like other federal programs, SNAP received a boost last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite being a federal program, SNAP is administered by each state, so the extra stimulus will depend on the COVID-19 situation in each place.

Extra SNAP assistance for COVID: who will it go to and in which states will it be collected

SNAP benefits depend on the size of the household, that is, the number of people who live, buy and prepare meals together, as well as their income and other requirements. However, states that are still under a COVID-19 emergency automatically grant maximum aid.

These are the maximum amounts that are granted in the 48 contiguous states of the USA, including the District of Columbia:

1 member: $250

2 members: $459

3 members: $658

4 members: $835

5 members: $992

6 members: $1,190

7 members: $1,316

8 members: $1,504

Additional member: +$188

For families of four living in Alaskathe maximum is $1,074 for families living in urban areas and $1,667 for those in a rural area. In Hawaii, the maximum is $1,573.

These are the states under coronavirus alert in which the maximum benefit will be delivered: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

It is worth mentioning that the list of states under emergency measures is constantly updated, so it is likely to be changed in March.