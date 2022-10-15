extra-wide shoulders, Rita Ora in amazing beaded neckline

We don’t see her so much in the movies anymore, but we can count on her when it comes to fashion. Emma Watson, who very carefully chooses each of her roles on the big screen, actually took part in Haute Couture Fashion Week, which takes place in Paris from July 4 to 7, 2022. On Monday 4, by way of opening, the actress actually went to the parade of the Italian label Schiaparelli. To respect the crazy spirit of the designer, who died in 1973, the British actress, 32, had opted for an incredible jacket with XXL shoulders, accompanied by simple jeans.

The Schiaparelli fashion show took place at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris, located in the 1st arrondissement of our capital. Entitled Shocking! The Surreal World of Elsa Schiaparelli, it consisted of tribute pieces worked by the Yves Saint Laurent, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Azzedine Alaïa and Christian Lacroix teams, among others. Emma Watson was not the only one who wanted, at all costs, to attend this marvel. Chiara Ferragni, singer Anitta, Lily Aldridge, Jo Squillo, Anna Dello Russo, Leonie Hanne, Valentina Ferragni, Olivier Rousteing, Jean Todt, Michelle Yeoh, Rossy de Palma, Lee Chae-rin, Farida Khelfa, Pixie Lott, Marisa Berenson, Lee Pace, Hunter Schafer were also on hand, as was Rita Ora.

