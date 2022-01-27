Extract clean lithium for car batteries at the doors

Vulcan Energy has obtained a research permit in Italy, in Cesano, 20 kilometers from Rome, for extracting lithium from the geothermal waters of a well known since 1975.

Lithium is mainly extracted from hard rock mines or underground deposits containing geothermal brine, in the latter case they are often found under the surface of dried lakes. Extraction from rocks, however, requires a large amount of water and releases about 15 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere for every ton of lithium extracted.

Lithium from Roman geothermal waters

Vulcan Energy, based in Perth, Australia, with the Zero Carbon Lithium project aims to produce both renewable geothermal energy and lithium hydroxide for electric vehicles, currently mainly from a source of geothermal brine in the Upper Rhine Valley, Germany.

The new research permit will allow Vulcan Energy to probe an area of ​​11.5 square kilometers in the Cesano area, 20 km north-west of Rome. In 1976, a single geothermal well at a depth of 1,390 meters produced two samples of salt frost that contained a high average of lithium concentration according to historical data obtained by ENEL, equivalent to approximately 350 and 380 mg / l of lithium.

Vulcan Energy will therefore collaborate with Italian geologists and local stakeholders to evaluate historical data and verify the lithium content in the brine for a potential development of the Zero Carbon Lithium project. If successful, the Cesano area could provide a strategic and sustainable lithium source in Italy for the European battery and car market.