Extraction 2: Chris Hemsworth in action in a sea of ​​ice, photos and video from the set

Chris Hemsworth shares on Instagram the extreme weather conditions on the set in the Czech Republic during the filming of Extraction 2.

The first photos from the set of Extraction 2, sequel to the hit Netflix Tyler Rake, they see Chris Hemsworth in action surrounded by snow and ice. the film is currently in production in the Czech Republic and the temperatures, as far as we can see, are anything but mild.

Once the production of Thor: Love and Thunder was concluded, the Australian Chris Hemsworth moved to Europe to shoot the new action directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo.

At the moment, in addition to Chris Hemsworth, other members of the cast of Extraction 2 have not been officially confirmed, but according to some rumors Golshifteh Farahani is expected to return in the role of Nik Khan.

Chris Hemsworth and his son recreate the famous scene from Big, with Tom Hanks (VIDEO)

The original Tyler Rake, the first installment of the action saga, proved to be a huge success for the streaming service, quickly becoming the most viewed Netflix Original movie of all time last year with over 99 million families worldwide. who viewed it in the first four weeks after its April 2020 debut. At the heart of the story is a black market mercenary hired to rescue the son of an international crime boss who has been kidnapped. In the murky world of arms and drug traffickers, this mission, which from being extremely dangerous to almost impossible, will change Rake and the boy’s life forever.

The sequel Extraction 2 will arrive on Netflix in the course of 2022.