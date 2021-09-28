“Extraction 2”: Chris Hemsworth is Tyler Rake – TRAILER again

Unveiled the teaser trailer of “Extraction 2”, during the TUDUM, the great digital event organized by Netflix

Tyler Rake is alive. To reveal it is the teaser trailer of “Extraction 2”, Film coming soon on Netflix. The same protagonist Chris Hemsworth has confirmed there survival of his character during the TUDUM, the great digital event organized by Netflix to present all the news of the coming months.

It was Hemsworth himself, therefore, to provide some details on the sequel to “Extraction”, distributed in Italy under the title of “Tyler Rake”. Many return to the film protagonists of the first movie, on screen and behind the camera: Joe Russo as screenwriter, Joe and Anthony Russo as producers, Sam Hargrave as director and Hemsworth himself as protagonist.

Chris Hemsworth’s first images in “Extraction 2”

The first movie follows the story of Tyler Rake, a mercenary with emotional and physical scars, sent to Bangladesh to save Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the kidnapped son of a drug kingpin.

Rake seemed to be dying but the first images of the new film reveal that this is not the case. In the second film, according to what is anticipated by the teaser, Rake “undertakes the mission more mortal of her career“.

As happened with the first film, also “Extraction 2“Promises the right amount of sequencesaction long range and violence. Netflix, at the moment, has not revealed a precise release date of the film.

