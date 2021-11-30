Extraction 2: the second film is in development

Production of the highly anticipated Extraction sequel on the Netflix site has officially begun. The news came today to everyone’s surprise, as it was expected that such an announcement might have required a more appropriate time. The Action thriller starring Chris Hemsworth was an instant hit when it was first released on Netflix last year. It didn’t take long to notice the film’s incredible ever-growing success, and in fact shortly after a second film was announced again with Hemsworth returning to reprise the role and director Sam Hargrave returning to take the helm. There is very little information about Extraction 2 still out there, but at least we know that production on the sequel has finally begun. Today, in fact, Hargrave went up Instagram to reveal that they finished production on the first day of Extraction 2. Hargrave is bundled up and talks to the camera through a layer of snow, teasing a departure from the first film’s local Middle Eastern heat. Extraction was Hargrave’s directorial debut, having coordinated the stunts for several prominent films, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Winter Soldier, produced Extraction and wrote the screenplay. Now they’re back to direct the epic sequel as well, and they said this about it:

“Yes, we’re still working on Extraction 2. We’re in the script stage right now, but we’re hoping to shoot it next year. And then you know, let’s say I’m super excited, Hemsworth is super excited, Netflix is ​​excited, so it’s really just a function of getting the perfect script. “

So we know we will have to wait a long time before seeing Extraction 2, but we hope that the Russo and Netflix brothers will keep us updated as much as possible in the near future.