Extradited Dominican fugitive from the US since 2007

the dominican Jose Ramon Tejeda-Guerreroa fugitive from US Justice since 2007, was extradited from his country for crimes related to credit card fraud and identity theft of which he was charged in 2007 in Florida.

Tejeda-Guerrero, who fled while enjoying bail 15 years ago, was handed over to the US Justice to answer for fraudulent possession of counterfeit devices or unauthorized access and four counts of aggravated identity theft.

As reported by the Florida Middle District Attorney’s Office, if convicted, Tejeda-Guerrero faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for the access device fraud charge and a mandatory prison sentence of 2 consecutive years for each one count of aggravated identity theft.

The extradited person appeared for the first time on September 15 before federal judge Embry J. Kidd, from Orlando, who ordered his detention pending trial, as stated in a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

According to court documents and information disclosed during his initial appearance, on July 20, 2007, Tejeda-Guerrero was arrested that year at Orlando International Airport on state charges of possession or transfer of credit card equipment.

Police seized two USB flash drives and a laptop, which contained approximately 13,000 credit card numbers, including active accounts belonging to people from around the world.

The laptop also contained instructions on how to make, evaluate, and test credit card magnetic stripes and instructions on how to clean a card maker and its components.

According to the statement released today, the actual fraud loss associated with the credit card accounts found on that laptop exceeds $1 million.

Tejeda-Guerrero was released on bail in connection with his state charges on August 23, 2007, and fled. He was subsequently indicted by a federal grand jury in 2012.

This case was investigated by the US Secret Service and the Kissimmee Police Department, with the assistance of the Orlando Police Department and the Las Vegas (Nevada) Metropolitan Police Department. EFE