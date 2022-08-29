extradition, first US stitches

The first Tik Tak sounds this Monday, August 29 in WEEK and it sounds on the sides of the changes in extradition, because if they generate questions in Colombia, let alone in the United States.

On Sunday, in an interview with Time, Former Ambassador to Colombia Kevin Whitaker gave an important clue about how the announcements that Colombia is suspending extradition have fallen on the United States. The first reaction -quite elusive- had been given by a White House commission to which Petro released the news and which responded that the Department of Justice would have to intervene in the matter anyway.

Whitaker was clearer, because the United States had already accepted that measure when the peace agreement with the FARC was negotiated, which precisely included expressly that the FARC guerrillas would not be extradited after signing the peace accords. The exception, of course, was San Jesús Santrich, recently sanctified by Foreign Minister Leiva in this government and who, without a doubt, did reoffend not only in the war, but also in drug trafficking.

But now the non-extradition will favor all drug traffickers and criminals in general from gangs who accept the government’s invitation to foster. Then Whitaker, first clarifying that the United States will not do or say anything that might seem like an obstacle to peace, then adds that it has historically worked.

Because nearly 2,000 extradited criminals have effectively faced justice in the United States, and therefore the parties interested in the issue, understanding of course that one of those parties is the United States, could be irritated if changes in unilaterally and by decree on the issue of extradition.

And then Whitaker adds that if President Petro does that, it would lead to the traditional allies of bilateral re-election with Colombia, referring to the Democratic and Republican parties, the president is preemptively pigeonholed as a socialist or a Castrochavista, and that the turbulence in the anti-narcotics relationship makes it easier to translate those foreign policy concerns into the domestic policy environment.

In other words, the policy of the current Colombian government could become a total electoral battle in the United States. What Ambassador Whitaker wants to say is that Colombia be careful with what he proposes in terms of extradition and that for no reason skip the United States.