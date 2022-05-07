Extradition of alias Otoniel sends a message to drug cartel bosses: DEA

Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, better known in the criminal world as alias Otoniel, he is not an ordinary person. For years, according to the authorities, he was in charge of sending tons of cocaine to the United States, putting the health of millions of people at risk.

Due to this, the US authorities celebrated this Thursday the extradition of the former commander of the Clan del Golfo, who is required by a District Court for crimes related to drug trafficking, arms trafficking and selective homicides.

Otoniel – quoted the federal prosecutor for the Eastern District of New York, Breon Peace – established a “reign of terror” in Colombia, mainly in the Urabá region of Antioquia, generating attacks against the civilian population and the Public Force to achieve its darkest objectives.

The main one was the control of the cocaine trafficking routes through the Caribbean Sea and the port of Buenaventura. For this, he allied himself with the two main Mexican cartels, Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation.

The head of the DEA, Anne Milgram, assured that both the capture and the extradition of alias Otoniel send a clear message to the drug cartels of the world: “If you traffic, you are going to be captured; if they use violence and terror to come to power, if they turn to law enforcementif you destabilize a country and if you run a cartel that harms the security, health and education of the American people, the drug administration will not rest to bring you to justice”.

In this sense, he assured that the activities carried out and promoted by Otoniel seriously affected the quality and lifestyle of many Americans, highlighting the problem that we have today with drugs.

“Currently, the United States is in an unprecedented overdose epidemic. The figures indicate that an American is dying every five minutes from an overdose.” The Clan del Golfo, together with the international drug cartels, were in charge of bringing the drug into the national territory. “97% of the cocaine that reaches the United States comes from Colombia.”

The situation has worsened in recent years with the appearance of fentanyl, which generated an increase in overdose deaths in the midst of the pandemic. “Cocaine is mixed with fentanyl, creating a deadly combination that is killing America.”

The evidence indicates that between 2003 and 2021 the Clan del Golfo tried to export more than 90 thousand kilograms of cocaine to the United States valued at two billion dollars. “The extradition sends a very clear message to the heads of the cartels in the world, the DEA is going to persecute them without stopping. Any street dealer, money launderer, or regional cartel leader who threatens the safety of the American people.”

For his part, the New York federal prosecutor, Breon Peace, assured that alias Otoniel was one of the most dangerous drug traffickers in the world: “He is responsible for trafficking large amounts of cocaine, measured in tons, not pounds or kilos.”

With this action, he reviewed: “He earned enormous profits, which are counted in billions. He oversaw an army of minions who murdered, kidnapped and tortured victims, including Colombian police and military.” This type of action generated fear and anxiety in the community of Urabá Antioquia.

“The violence of Úsuga David included public displays of power and repression of innocent civilians, imposed curfews under martial law in which all places controlled by the Clan remained closed and Colombian citizens in this region had to stay safe at home. He was ordering his soldiers to execute anyone who broke this curfew,” he said.

Likewise, “under his direction, he carried out ‘pistol plan’ campaigns to kill people using military weapons, grenades and explosives, to assassinate individuals he believed were cooperating with law enforcement. Othniel gave direct orders to kidnapping, torturing and murdering people he classified as enemies of the organization.”

The evidence indicates that he even coordinated the so-called ‘pick houses’ in different regions of the country to demonstrate his power: “With an army of ruthless hitmen, Úsuga was able to expand his power in the regions and became an untouchable person.”