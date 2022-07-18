Extradition order notified to Rafael Caro Quintero

Armando Martinez

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) already notified Rafael Caro Quinterowho is in the Social Rehabilitation Center 1 of El Altiplano, that there is a order requesting provisional arrest for extradition purposes against him.

This was confirmed by the president of the Public Broadcasting System of the Mexican State, Jenaro Villamil, who reported that, for the moment, the capo remains in the maximum security prison in the State of Mexico.

“Caro Quintero is notified of the extradition request to the US. He remains in the Altiplano prison in Almoloya,” the official wrote.

Therefore, in the next few hours, the United States government could present the information that proves the extradition of Caro Quintero.

Yesterday, Rafael Caro Quintero was arrested in the municipality of Choix, Sinaloa, by elements of the Secretary of the Navy, where an arrest warrant was completed.

Said injunction was issued by a federal judge in response to a request made by the Federal Public Ministry.

Yesterday, the FGR reported in a statement that once Caro Quintero was admitted to the prison, the extradition order against him would be notified immediately. For which he was admitted to the maximum security prison of Almoloya in the State of Mexico, in the midst of a strong security device.

Caro Quintero is one of the most wanted criminal leaders by the United States government, for the murder of DEA agent Enrique kiki Camarena.

