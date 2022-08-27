Extradition to the US: Due to fees to negotiate, drug traffickers lost their fear – Conflict and Drug Trafficking – Justice

On May 31, the powerful ex-capo of the Valle cartel died in detention in the United States Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela. He had been in prison for 18 years in that country where he was serving a 30-year prison sentence on charges of drug traffickingeither. His brother Miguel continues to serve his sentence. The two former drug traffickers ended up accepting the crimes for which they were prosecuted and, although they negotiated and delivered money, they received the sentence of three decades of detention.

His enemy Carlos Ledher Rivas, a member of the Medellín cartel, whose boss Pablo Escobar said he preferred a tomb in Colombia than a cell in the United States, served 33 years in prison until his release in November 2020 and was another of the old bosses who served a long sentence for the drug shipments they moved in the 1980s.

In recent years, members of the new drug trafficking groups that appeared after the disappearance of the old cartels have passed through the Bogotá airport and that in a very short time return to the country after paying much lower sentences in the United States.

This is how Camilo Torres, alias Fritanga, returned, captured in 2012 at his wedding party on a private island and who spent six years in the United States. In addition, in April 2018 Francisco Javier Zuluaga, known as ‘Gordo Lindo’, one of the thoroughbred drug traffickers who managed to sneak into the peace process between the paramilitaries and the government of Álvaro Uribe, was deported from the US, where he served a 9-year sentence for drug trafficking. And Eduardo Restrepo, ‘the Partner’, served four years and six months in prison.

On the list of those who paid the least is Jair Sánchez ‘Fine Furniture, who returned in March 2019 after serving three years in prison and was recaptured by another process in May of last year. And Andrés López, alias Florecita, from the Norte del Valle cartel, who became famous for the appearance of his story in television series, was sentenced to 11 years in prison and was released in less than two years.

‘Florecita’ did not return to Colombia and settled in South Florida, as has happened with other drug traffickers who served their sentences in the US and did not return to the country.

In that list appears Juan Carlos ‘el tuso’ Sierra, excluded from the Justice and Peace law for sneaking into the peace process with the paramilitaries and who paid five years in prison and stayed in the United States; as well as Miguel Ángel Mejía Munera, alias El Mellizo, who was extradited to the United States in March 2009 and has already served his sentence in that country. ‘El Mellizo’ reached an agreement with the United States authorities that granted him protection in that country and was not deported to Colombia after regaining his freedom in August 2021 after spending 12 years in detention.

“They realized that there they can negotiate, that they can hire lawyers and that they have different alternatives to reduce sentences.

The rapid return to the country of the extradited drug traffickers even led to the Dijin creating a group to be attentive to their situation in the country and the risk that they could return to the illegal business or generate violence trying to recover their properties.

General Luis Ernesto Gilibert, former director of the Police, stated that drug traffickers lost their fear of extradition long ago. “They realized that there they can negotiate, that they can hire lawyers and that they have different alternatives to reduce sentences,” said the officer. He added that the information they deliver abroad is not properly shared with Colombia, so it is not useful for the country’s authorities.

Pedro Nel Escorcia, a criminal lawyer who advises extradition processes, pointed out that US prosecutors have relaxed their negotiating position and, in exchange for information, grant greater discounts.

“Here in Colombia they can give sentences of more than 20 years and there they give them between five and six years. I have had clients who have not only stayed but, as part of the agreements, have obtained permission to buy a house in that country,” said the criminalist.

In fact, in judicial records there are permanent reports of prisoners awaiting extradition who take advantage of the simplified procedure, that is, they renounce the practice of evidence so that the Supreme Court quickly endorses their sending to United States courts.

“They know that the first one to get there has the best opportunity to negotiate and solve their legal situation and that is why they ask for simplified extradition,” said another lawyer who advises drug traffickers.

Despite achieving reduced sentences in the United States, some of the drug traffickers who returned to Colombia ended up involved in illegal businesses and are once again behind bars or ended up dead.

This is the case of Luis Agustín Caicedo, ‘Don Lucho’, a powerful ex-capo who had come to the country after serving a sentence for drug trafficking and who was murdered in July of last year in western Bogotá. He was summoned to the Supreme Court to testify in a case for financing political campaigns by drug traffickers.

And the veteran capo Carlos Alberto ‘Beto’ Rentería Mantilla, who served a sentence for trafficking in the US, was recaptured in February 2018 entangled in a new process for money laundering. The powerful ex-narco of the Norte del Valle cartel was assassinated two years later at the age of 75 by two bullet wounds in the Sajonia neighborhood, in Tuluá, Valle del Cauca.

