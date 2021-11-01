Sports

“Extraordinary championship of Milan and Napoli, if they don’t slow down even Inter can get back into the race!”

Gasperini on the Scudetto fight: Milan and Napoli's extraordinary championship, if they don't slow down even Inter can get back into the race!

Latest football Naples – Gian Piero Gasperini, before the challenge with Manchester United in the Champions League, spoke to Sky Sport about the championship challenge of Naples And Milan. Here is what is highlighted by FootballNaples24:

“To undermine Milan and Napoli? Well, they are doing something extraordinary if they win 10 games and draw 1 out of 11, nobody does the third wheel at this rate. Maybe Inter can hope, but always if they slow down a little. They are having an extraordinary championship, but this does not detract from the others: there are teams that have approached the Europe area and it is an extraordinary championship.

The championship is very long, we must be happy with the progress we have made up to now. “

