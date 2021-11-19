“Extraordinary Chiellini, always close by”

NAPLES – The second episode of the new series will air tonight on Dazn Diletta line dedicated to the Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly . In the interview with Diletta Leotta the Senegalese player (French citizenship) discussed several topics, among them the fight against racism where he praised the support of a colleague: At the beginning it is very difficult to metabolize the episodes of racism: you think you are wrong to scream that someone has hurt you. But the beauty is that the city makes you realize that you are not the wrong one. I think we can still do a lot to fight this problem, but I think we have made some progress compared to past years – adds – TO Giorgio Chiellini i love very much. I can’t be his friend on the pitch, but off the field he’s an extraordinary person. He has always defended me on all fronts, he also gave me some advice as a player and as a man. He told me he was very sorry and apologized on behalf of all of Italy, it’s a fight we all have to do together. He has always been close to me and has helped me to move forward, it is a good sign for the future“.

Koulibaly: “Naples? People make it magical”

The defender is in his seventh season with the blue shirt and now Naples is his city: “It is the people who make Naples magical. And then there are beautiful places, when I get up I am lucky enough to see the whole seafront, Vesuvius, Capri … And then when you are on the pitch you understand how great the affection of the city is for this team. Here they dream, sleep and eat Naples. I’ve always been told that in Naples you cry twice: when you arrive and when you leave – adds – I am aware that if we play for Napoli we play for an entire city and Naples is a big city. And then we have millions of fans around the world, when we go out on the pitch we have to be at 300%“.

Koulibaly: “We are a good group”



According to Koulibaly, Napoli’s strength lies in the group, according to him the best in Serie A: “We are a good group, we have all known each other for years and we often go out for dinner with our families. We are all friends. When I hear other players from their teams speak, I understand that there is really no comparison with Napoli. Nobody lives like us and I think it also shows on the pitch“.

Koulibaly: “They are theSpalletti’s commander “

Words of praise to the coach could not be missing Luciano Spalletti guilty of having worked very well on a psychological level on the team: “He has given us so much especially from the point of view of mentality. He has always esteemed Napoli and their game. The first thing he told us was that he wanted to look for the problem with this team, because it’s not normal that we haven’t won yet. This triggered something in our head, if someone like him says something like this it means that we really have qualities – adds – The best thing is that he had the humility to say that Gattuso’s work was very good. He is not here to change what Gattuso has done, but to give something more. He calls me ‘the Commander’ because he says I’m a leader“.

Koulibaly: “Osimhen is extraordinary “



Victor Osimhen is turning out to be the star of Napoli, this is the comment of the teammate recalling the difficult beginnings: “Nobody expected he would reach the level of today, but he still has a lot to give and he will still show a lot of things both this season and in the future. He is a very quiet, humble boy and even makes you laugh. He plays many jokes, especially on Manolas, then after the goals he dances with Insigne: he is an extraordinary person, I want to help him in his growth because he deserves it. He always makes himself available to everyone, I tell him chapeau“.