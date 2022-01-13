extraordinary for Ghoulam and Mertens, bench for Tuanzebe and the negativized

Napoli football news. At 18.00 it will go on stage Napoli-Fiorentina, match valid for the round of 16 of Italian Cup. The team of Spalletti, fresh from the internal success against the Sampdoria, hosts the Viola arriving from the heavy 4-0 knockout at Turin.

Napoli Fiorentina probable formations

As reported by Sky Sports, Mr. Spalletti will only make a change with respect to the match against the Sampdoria: out the injured Insigne, with Politano in its place and Elmas diverted to the left-handed band. They complete the department Mertens And Petagna. For the rest, confirmations arrive for the other departments, starting with the defense where Ghoulam he will be forced to work overtime together with various Juan Jesus, Rrahmani and Di Lorenzo. Initial bench for the new purchase Tuanzebe, Besides Fabian and of Meret, Malcuit and Lozano negativized.

There Fiorentina, on the other hand, something changes with respect to the debacle against Torino. Italian shuffle the cards: the novelty is between the poles Dragowski, who is expected to return from the first minute after an injury that has kept him off the pitch since October. Defending the four-man line should consist of Come, Milenkovic, Nastasic and Biraghi. There will be in midfield Bonaventura, Torreira and Duncan from the first minute, while in attack next to the immovable Vlahovic there will be Nico Gonzalez And Saponara.

Naples (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka; Politano, Mertens, Elmas; Petagna. Coach: Spalletti

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Dragowski; Come, Milenkovic, Nastasic, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Torreira, Duncan; Nico Gonzalez, Vlahovic, Saponara. Coach: Italian