Extraordinary Juventus Women! Success at Wolfsburg!

Juventus Women write another wonderful page in their history. The bianconere, at home to Wolfsburg, won 2-0, making reality what, by comparing their paths and experiences, could have been an ambitious dream. Hendrich’s own goal on Girelli’s cross and Staskova’s goal in the final pack a well-deserved success, mirroring the extraordinary performance of a group capable of facing the leaders of Germany without fear and, indeed, with a very high head, making them tremble. Victory means overtaking in the standings and Mister Montemurro’s team is absolutely in control of their destiny in Europe, chasing another dream: qualification for the next round.

THE MATCH

After the 2-2 of the first leg, the Juventus Women visit Wolfsburg with the awareness of being able to play evenly. Mister Montemurro relies on the usual 4-3-3 with a surprise: on the right, in defense, there is Lenzini. To complete the defense in front of Peyraud-Magnin there are Boattin, Salvai and Gama, in midfield Rosucci, Pedersen and Cernoia and in front of Girelli, Hurtig and Bonansea.

Wolfsburg starts strong. It does not scare Juve, but takes possession of the field and tries to extinguish Juventus’ hopes right away. That flame, however, is protected by all means: order, clarity, determination and quality. And, indeed, minute after minute it feeds on. Thus, after half an hour of battle and in which Juve loses Cernoia due to injury (Caruso is in his place), the greatest chance is for our girls. Swerve in Bonansea area: walled conclusion. Rosucci arrives on the rebate: still walled up. Then it’s up to Bonansea, who this time can’t find the door. A few moments later, Caruso finds it, but without surprising the opposing goalkeeper. Wolfsburg are all in some potentially dangerous ball, but neutralized by a great defense.

The second half begins with another mammoth opportunity for Juve. Ball inside of Bonansea, Girelli in extension at the far post does not reach the appointment with the goal for a matter of centimeters. The goal, however, is in the air and, after Peyraud-Magnin’s intervention on Huth, it arrives. The minute is 53: Rosucci recovers a great ball in the offensive area and opens for Girelli, who puts in the middle very well. Hurtig pounces on the ball, leading Hendrich into error. Own goal and Juve in the lead.