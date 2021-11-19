Extraordinary Juventus Women! Success at Wolfsburg!
Juventus Women write another wonderful page in their history. The bianconere, at home to Wolfsburg, won 2-0, making reality what, by comparing their paths and experiences, could have been an ambitious dream. Hendrich’s own goal on Girelli’s cross and Staskova’s goal in the final pack a well-deserved success, mirroring the extraordinary performance of a group capable of facing the leaders of Germany without fear and, indeed, with a very high head, making them tremble. Victory means overtaking in the standings and Mister Montemurro’s team is absolutely in control of their destiny in Europe, chasing another dream: qualification for the next round.
THE MATCH
After the 2-2 of the first leg, the Juventus Women visit Wolfsburg with the awareness of being able to play evenly. Mister Montemurro relies on the usual 4-3-3 with a surprise: on the right, in defense, there is Lenzini. To complete the defense in front of Peyraud-Magnin there are Boattin, Salvai and Gama, in midfield Rosucci, Pedersen and Cernoia and in front of Girelli, Hurtig and Bonansea.
Wolfsburg starts strong. It does not scare Juve, but takes possession of the field and tries to extinguish Juventus’ hopes right away. That flame, however, is protected by all means: order, clarity, determination and quality. And, indeed, minute after minute it feeds on. Thus, after half an hour of battle and in which Juve loses Cernoia due to injury (Caruso is in his place), the greatest chance is for our girls. Swerve in Bonansea area: walled conclusion. Rosucci arrives on the rebate: still walled up. Then it’s up to Bonansea, who this time can’t find the door. A few moments later, Caruso finds it, but without surprising the opposing goalkeeper. Wolfsburg are all in some potentially dangerous ball, but neutralized by a great defense.
The second half begins with another mammoth opportunity for Juve. Ball inside of Bonansea, Girelli in extension at the far post does not reach the appointment with the goal for a matter of centimeters. The goal, however, is in the air and, after Peyraud-Magnin’s intervention on Huth, it arrives. The minute is 53: Rosucci recovers a great ball in the offensive area and opens for Girelli, who puts in the middle very well. Hurtig pounces on the ball, leading Hendrich into error. Own goal and Juve in the lead.
The German reaction is there, but it is managed with the maturity of the great team. Without a trace of fear and without giving up on starting again. Minute after minute, indeed, the landlords seem to be afraid. And so, in full recovery, Staskova closes the game. Extraordinary restart by Bonansea, even stronger than fatigue, and assist for Staskova who coldly writes the final 2-0. The Juventus Women return home with an incalculable victory. For the balance of the group and for their history. And this result, combined with the performances, is a cry to Europe: Juventus Women are a great team.
THE POST-RACE COMMENTS
“A great match for our team, perhaps beyond expectations – so the Head of Juventus Women, Stefano Braghin -. The girls were splendid, they also played the game with the right courage, which is always important to build certain sporting enterprises. We are having a beautiful evening, we do this job to experience these emotions, we must keep them within us. The feeling is incredible: five years ago when Wolfsburg already had so many cups on the bulletin board, Juventus Wome did not exist and we faced a team in a country where there are ten times as many players as there are in Italy. This means that we have come a long way, but it is not enough, what is behind us serves to give us courage in view of what is to come ».
“We followed our match plan, we knew how the first minutes would go, we were good at managing them, especially at managing the ball carefully, I think this made the difference – the analysis of Mister Montemurro -. For us it was an important game, we needed to believe we could play these games and we did it. Now we have a great chance, it’s all open against fantastic teams, the rest of the course will be very interesting “
«Extraordinary sensations, almost nobody would have believed us before the game and I’m very, very proud of us – the comment of Barbara Bonansea -. I was struck by our strength, our passion, our desire to never give up and always seek the goal, even in the final. We don’t want to stop “
THE TABLE
Wolfsburg – Juventus 0 – 2
UEFA Women’s Champions League – Group Stage MD4
Wolfsburg Stadion – Wolfsburg (Germany)
Markers: 8 ‘st Hendrich Aut. (J), 48’ st Staskova (J)
Wolfsburg: Schult, Hendrich, Oberdorf, Janssen (Cap), Lattwein, Huth, Roord, Doorsoun-Khajeh (33 ‘st Svava), Wedemeyer, Waßmuth, Knaak (13’ st Bremer). Available: Kassen, Weiß, Wilms, Blasse, Starke, Smits, Blomqvist, van de Sanden, Cordes. Coach: Tommy Stroot
Juventus: Peyraud-Magnin, Gama (Cap), Cernoia (21 ‘pt Caruso), Rosucci, Girelli (25’ st Staskova), Bonansea, Boattin, Pedersen, Hurtig (38 ‘st Bonfantini), Salvai, Lenzini (38’ st Hyyrynen ). Available: Aprile, Soggiu, Nilden, Lundorf, Zamanian, Beccari, Pfattner. Coach: Montemurro Joseph Adrian
Referee: Marta Huerta De Aza (Assistants: Guadalupe Porras Ayuso, Eliana Fernandez Gonzalez. Fourth official: Ainara Acevedo)
Bookings: 12 ‘st Oberdorf (W), 21’ st Gama (J), 46 ‘st Rosucci (J)
Next commitment:
Rome Women’s Soccer – Juventus
Women’s Italian Cup. 2nd Day Eliminatory rounds.
Sunday 21 November 2021 – 3.30 pm
Certosa Sports Center, Via di Centocelle 246 – Rome
UWCL next engagement:
Chelsea – Juventus
Group Stage – MD5
Wednesday 8 December 2021 at 21:00
Kingsmeadow – London