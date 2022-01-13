Extraordinary Message dictated by Jesus himself

An act of faith, revealed by Jesus to the heart of a priest, guided precisely by His words that speaks to us and invites us to that trust that we can place in him with both hands, without fear of being disappointed.

Here is what Jesus would say to each one of us today, even in the difficult times we are experiencing, without getting tired of bringing us back to him.

This message was written, meditating deeply on the relationship with Jesus and on divine inspiration, by Father Gaston Courtois (Paris, 1897 – Rome, 1970), witness of the faith with his life and his works. Together with Cardinal Joseph Cardin he founded the “Youth Christian Workers”, an association of young Christians from the world of work.

The words of Jesus to the heart of each of us

“Let me do it.

You will have all the necessary illumination and help if you intensify your merging of will with me. Do not be afraid. I will inspire you in good time the solutions according to my heart and I will also grant you the temporal means to carry them out. Doesn’t it seem like a good thing if we work together?

You still have a lot of work to do for me, but I will be your inspiration, your support, your light and your joy. Have only one desire: that I can use you as I mean, with no accounts to make or explanations to give you. This is the secret of the Father and of our plan of love. Do not be upset either by contradictions, oppositions, misunderstandings, slanders, or by obscurity, fogs, uncertainties: they are things that come and go, but they serve to strengthen your faith and give you the opportunity to make my redemption fruitful for the benefit of your innumerable posterity.

I want may your life be a testimony of trust. I am the one who never disappoints and always gives more than it promises.

I’m close to you and I do not abandon you: first of all because I am the Love: if you only knew how far you can be loved! And also because I use you so much more than you think.

Since you feel weak, you are strong with my Strength, powerful with my Power.

Don’t count on yourself, count on Me.

Don’t count on your prayers. Count on my prayer, the only one that is worthwhile.

Join it.

Don’t count on your action or influence. Count on my action and influence.

“Do not be afraid. Trust me “.

Worry about my worries.

When you are weak, poor, in the night, in agony, on the cross … you offer my essential, unceasing, universal offering.

Combine your prayer with my prayer. Pray with my prayer. Combine your work with my works, your joys with my joy, your pains, your tears, your sufferings with mine. Join your death with my death. Now, for you, many things are “mystery”, but they will be light and reason for thanksgiving in glory. […]

He wishes everyone to love me. Your acts of desire are worth all apostolates.

[..] you must gradually disappear in me; in the ocean of my love you will find your eternal refuge; in my life of glory you will abandon your soul intoxicated with light.

Be more and more available. Have faith. I have led you along seemingly baffling roads, but I have never abandoned you e I used you, in my own way, to realize the stupendous design of love that we have woven from all eternity.

Convince yourself that I am the perfect sweetness and goodness – and this does not prevent me from being right – because I see things in depth, in their exact dimension, and I can measure well to what extent your efforts, however small, are meritorious. For this I am also meek and humble of heart, full of tenderness and mercy.

Ah! that they are not afraid of me. Preach trust, optimism and you will gather new impulses of generosity in souls. Excessive fear saddens and closes. Confident joy opens and expands.

Ask with faith, with strength, even with confident insistence. If you are not granted immediately, according to your expectations, you will be so soon one day and in the way that you yourself would have desired, if you saw things as I see them.

Ask for yourself, but also for others. Let the sea of ​​human misery pass in the intensity of your invocations. Assume them in you and bring them into my presence.

Ask for the Church, for the Missions, for the Vocations.

Ask for those who have everything and for those who have nothing, for those who are everything and for those who are nothing, for those who do everything – or believe they do everything – and for those who do nothing, or believe they are doing nothing.

Pray for those who are proud of their strength, their youth, their talents, and for those who feel diminished, limited, exhausted.

Pray for the healthy who do not realize the privilege of the integrity of their body and spirit, e for the sick, the weak, the poor elderly who are tormented by what is wrong.

Especially pray for those who are dying or about to die […]

“Trust is the expression of love that honors and moves me most”.

Nothing hurts me as much as finding out a residue of mistrust in a heart that would like to love me.

So, do not torment your conscience too much. You risk skinning her. Humbly ask my Spirit to enlighten you and help you eliminate all the miasms that poison you. Don’t you know for sure that I love you? And this shouldn’t be enough for you?

[…] In every moment I have attention for you. You only notice it sometimes, but my affection for you is constant and if you saw what I do for you you would be amazed … You have nothing to fear, even when you are in suffering: I am always present and my grace supports you, so that you can use it for the benefit of your brothers.

And then, there are all the blessings that I shower you with throughout the day, the protection with which I surround you, the ideas that I make germinate in your spirit, the feelings of goodness that I inspire in you, the sympathy and trust that I pour out around you and many other things that you do not even imagine.

Under the influence of my Spirit you increase both the confidence in my merciful power and the desire to invoke it in your aid and in aid of the Church.

You don’t get more because you don’t place enough trust in my mercy and tenderness for you. Unrenewed trust weakens and fades.

You are right to react against the pessimism of conversations. History shows the extent to which I know how to make good out of evil. We must not judge by appearances. My Spirit acts invisibly in hearts. Often it is in great trials and catastrophes that my work is accomplished and my inner kingdom extends. Yes, nothing is better than when things go wrong, since nothing happens without me putting up with you and for the benefit of my people.

Trust me confidently. Don’t even try to know where I’m taking you. Hold on tight to me and proceed without hesitation, with your eyes closed, abandoned to me.

[…] Give me more and more confidence.

“Your light, it is I”;

your strength is me; your power, it’s me. Without me you would be only darkness, weakness and sterility. C.with me there is no difficulty of which you cannot be the winner, but do not derive glory or vanity from it. You would unduly attribute to yourself what does not belong to you. He works more often in dependence on me.

Trust me. If sometimes I need your suffering to compensate for many human ambiguities and resistances, do not forget that you will never be tried beyond your strength corroborated by my grace. “My yoke is soft and my load light.” It is out of love, to you and to the world, that I associate you with my redemption; but I am more than all tenderness, delicacy, goodness.

I will always give you material help (health, resources, collaborations, etc.) and spiritual (gift of speech, thought and pen) which you will need to fulfill the mission I have entrusted to you. And all this day after day, in dependence on me, the only one who makes your activity and your sufferings fruitful.

[…] If souls had more trust in me and treated me with respectful and profound affection, how they would feel more helped and at the same time more loved! I live it in the depths of each of them, but there are few who care about me, my presence, my desires, my help. I am the one who gives and wants to give more and more, but it is necessary that you want me and rely on me.

I have always guided you and my mysterious hand has supported you and very often, unbeknownst to you, it kept you from wavering. Grant me therefore all your trust, with great humility and clear awareness of your weakness, but with great faith in my power.

[…] repeat to yourself, whatever happens: “Jesus loves me and is always present”.