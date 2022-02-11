Extraordinary record: she is the oldest nun in the world

Today we celebrate the birthday of the longest-lived nun in the world, whose age is nothing short of out of the ordinary and who defeated Covid a year ago. The nun explained that she has two very special secrets that help her in her daily life.

Her story had gone around the world, highlighting her example as her strength, which she also receives from a very special habit.

The incredible story of Sister Andrè

His testimony is a powerful message of strength and hope, for believers and for all. The story of the nun of the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul, hosted since 2009 in Toulon in Provence, at the Sainte Catherine Labouré nursing home, is also incredible.

In the retirement home in Toulon where the virus lives, it caused the death of ten people, much younger than her, who instead overcame the infection. His story went around the world. On that occasion, the wishes of the regional director of the World Health Organization for Europe, Hans Kluge, also reached her.

“There is an extraordinary lesson to be learned”, said the European leader of the WHO talking about the nun. That “during her illness, she selflessly showed more concern for her nursing home mates than for her life itself.” A few years ago Pope Francis sent her a rosary.

Its secret

Not only is she the oldest nun in the world, but also the oldest person in Europe and the second in the world. In fact, Sister Andrè turns 118 today, and in front of her only a 118-year-old Japanese woman, Tane Tanaka. Born Lucile Randon, the nun defeated the virus on the eve of her 117th birthday.

Together with the nun the whole congregation also celebrates. It is the largest female society in the Church, spread over about ninety countries around the world. Despite her age, Sister Andrè keeps a clear memory of many events in her lifewhich began shortly after the turn of the twentieth century.

His vocation, however, reached forty years. She comes from Ales in the south of France, born into a Protestant family, Lucile converted at 19 and entered the Vincentian in Paris in 1944. First she was a governess, even within famous families such as the Peugeots.

Today, her health is good, despite her blindness and being tied to a wheelchair. Her recipe for being happy, she said, is made up of two elements. “Prayer and a cup of hot chocolate every day”.

One of the phrases he repeats most often is in fact: “My daily joy is that I can still pray”.