Extraordinary restock from GameStop this afternoon!

This week during the last episode of GameStop TV there was no restock of the PlayStation 5. This is because the special event was entirely dedicated to the launch of Halo Infinite and Xbox (here you can read our review).

GameStop has thus decided to make the restock exceptionally on a different date, without necessarily having to follow the live and wait for the right moment. The appointment to try to make your PlayStation 5 is for the afternoon of today 9 December 2021 at 17:00.

The link on which the console drop will appear is this here. All you have to do is log in or register in advance, and wait until 17:00. From that moment on, you can start clicking on the link we gave you and cross your fingers hoping to catch the exact moment when the drop will take place and take it as quickly as possible. Anyway we will promptly notify you on our Telegram channel at the time of the drop.

For the occasion, the proposed bundle will include PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, a second DualSense controller, a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, a remote control and other accessories starting from € 649.908.

We remind you of subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers to keep up to date on the best promotions and availability of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We have also made a practical guide that can help you with your purchase.

Source: GameStop