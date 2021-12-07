Extraordinary restock from GameStop to celebrate the launch of Halo Infinite

It is close to the launch of Halo Infinite which will take place on Wednesday 8 December (here you can find our review), and for the occasion GameStop TV will hold a special episode dedicated to the shooter developed by 343 Industries. During the episode there will be several Xbox Series X drops and other surprises related to Xbox products and the Halo brand.

Make a note of the appointment on your diary. The GameStop TV live special will take place tomorrow 7 December 2021 which will start at 16:00. During the episode there will be several Xbox and Halo themed drops. In particular there will be an opportunity for a very few lucky ones to grab an Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition, the Xbox Elite 2 Halo Infinite Limited Edition Controller, and Xbox Mini-Fridge. As already noted last week, the quantities available will be very limited and will quickly sell out.

For this reason we already indicate in advance those that will be the links of the drops. All you have to do is click on it and refresh at the right time to buy the products.

Tomorrow’s episode, as we have already reported, will go to celebrate the highly anticipated launch of Halo Infinite. At the conduction there will always be the splendid Kafkanya and the streamer Lorenzo ‘Kobe‘Fazio. To accompany them this time in the role of guest star there will be Jessica ‘Miss Hatred‘Amanetti, which will tell us about the saga created by Bungie and continued by 343 Industries.

We point out that if you are looking for Xbox Series X, you can make it yours immediately thanks to the Xbox All Access program. Thanks to this offer you will be able to have the console at home in the shortest possible time with an additional 24 months of subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and paying all in 24 convenient interest-free installments.

