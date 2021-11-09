Extrapolations, also Edward Norton and Michael Gandolfini in the cast of the new Apple + series

The cast of Extrapolations, the new Apple TV + anthology series dedicated to climate change. After the recent adhesions of Tobey Maguire and Marion Cotillard, the casting of Edward Norton, Michael Gandolfini, Keri Russell, Indira Varma and Cherry Jones has also been announced.

The new series, currently in production, will tell in eight interlinked episodes stories of how the upcoming changes on the planet will affect love, faith, work and family. Each episode will be dedicated to one of the battles that the world and humanity will have to face in the twenty-first century for each other’s survival.

The stellar cast of Extrapolations also includes, among others, Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Sienna Miller, David Schwimmer, Gemma Chan, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Tahar Rahim and Eiza Gonzalez.

Among the new names announced, Edward Norton will play scientist Jonathan Chopin, Michael Gandolfini his son Rowan, computer programmer. Cherry Jones will be Elizabeth Burdick, president of the United States, while Keri Russell will be Olivia Drew, a hired killer by profession. Finally, Indira Varma will play the inventor Gita Mishra.

Produced by Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res, Extrapolations stars Scott Z. Burns in the roles of writer, director and executive producer. Among Edward Norton’s latest works is the new film by Wes Anderson, The French Dispatch, and soon we will also see it in Knives Out 2. Indira Varma, who also appeared in Game of Thrones, will instead be in the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney +.