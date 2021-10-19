Extrapolations: Cast Includes Meryl Streep | TV

will be able to count on a truly stellar cast for his new series: among the protagonists of the anthological project dedicated to the theme of climate change there will be Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer and Adarsh ​​Gourav.

The project will be made for Apple TV + and filming for the eight episodes is currently underway. Burns has created intertwined stories that tell how climate change affects love, faith, work and family from a personal and human point of view, following the global battle for survival.

Details of the character entrusted to Meryl Streep have not been revealed. Miller will play marine biology expert Rebecca Shearer; Kit Harington will play Nicholas Bilton, CEO of an industrial giant; Rahim will play the role of Ezra Haddad struggling with memory lapses; Rhys plays the part of Junior, active in the construction field; Diggs will be a rabbi named Marshall Zucker; Chan landed the part of single mother and finance expert Natasha Alper; Schwimmer plays the father of a teenager, Harris Goldblatt; Gourav will eventually be Gaurav, a man who works as a driver.

Burns is the author, producer and director of the anthology show and said when announcing the cast:

The only thing we know for sure about the future is that we will all get there together and carry with us our hopes, fears, desires, creativity, our ability to love and our fondness for inflicting pain. These are the same tools that storytellers have been using ever since. Our show is just using them to keep time from running out,

