Extrapolations: Diane Lane and Heather Graham on Apple TV + on climate change

Diane Lane and Heather Graham, but also Ben Harper, Judd Hirsch and Hari Nef among the new arrivals in the cast of Extrapolations, the Apple TV + series dedicated to climate change.

Variety announces the expansion of the cast of the Apple TV + anthology series Extrapolationswhich celebrates the arrival of eight new members including Diane Lane, Heather Graham, Yara Shahidi and Murray Bartlett. Filming is currently underway.

Ben Harper, Judd Hirsch, Hari Nef and Neska Rose are among the new arrivals on the show that will tell a series of interconnected stories that have climate change as a common theme.

Extrapolations boasts an acclaimed star cast including Meryl Streep, Matthew Rhys, Marion Cotillard, Eiza Gonzalez, Tobey Maguire, Forest Whitaker, Edward Norton, Kit Harrington, Sienna Miller, Gemma Chan, Tahar Rahim, Daveed Diggs, David Schwimmer, Adarsh Gourav, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini.

The series will tell the intimate and unexpected stories of how impending changes on our planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale. Told in a season of eight interconnected episodes, each story will retrace the worldwide battle for our mutual survival throughout the 21st century.

Extrapolations is written and directed by Scott Z. Burns who will produce alongside Greg Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry and Lindsey Springer.