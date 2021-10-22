Extrapolations: Meryl Streep and Kit Harington together for Apple

That Apple TV + is investing in original productions and Hollywood big names is hardly new. Last in time is the Oscar winner Meryl Streep, which after the experience of Big Little Lies on HBO it now seems determined to investigate also the television medium, and the historian Jon Snow of game of Thrones Kit Harington, fresh from the success of the second season of Modern Love on Prime Video. The opportunity is Extrapolations, the new Apple anthology series created by Scott Z. Burns and focused on the delicate issue of climate change.

According to preliminary information, Extrapolations will tell parallel stories that will show how the changes our planet is undergoing will affect social constructs such as love, work and family. “The only thing we know for sure about the future is that we all go together and that we carry with us our hopes, our fears, our appetites, our creativity, our capacity to love and our predilection for causing pain “Burns said. “These are the same tools that storytellers have been using since the beginning of time. Our series uses them only to avoid that time runs out ».

Streep’s role is still top secret, while it seems certain that Kit Harington will play the CEO of a large industry. The cast of Extrapolations, however, it will also get involved Sienna Miller in the role of a marine biologist; Matthew Rhys as a real estate developer; Tahar Rahim as a man struggling with memory loss; Daveed Diggs in those of a South Florida rabbi e David Schwimmer in those of the father of a teenage girl.