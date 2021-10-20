News

Extrapolations, new series with Meryl Streep and Kit Harington

Scott Z. Burns’ new show, currently in production, will address the environmental issue and the consequences of climate change on the life of the community and individuals

Expectations are raised for “Extrapolations”, a project created for Apple TV + currently in progress. To the cast members already announced, now is added that of Meryl Streep: the three-time Oscar-winning actress, one of the most appreciated internationally, will be one of the interpreters of the dramatic show by Scott Z. Burns who, according to previews , will have an anthological character.

Meryl Streep and the other names of the cast

The presence of Meryl Streep in the cast of prestigious names already announced previously only increases the depth of “Extrapolations” which already seems to have the numbers to become one of the most interesting products of the next seasons. Streep, on whose role no details have yet been given, would join the actors already confirmed in the project. In the stellar cast of “Extrapolations”, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Tahar Rahim, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer and Adarsh ​​Gourav, all high profile performers, each with a specific space since the show is anthological.

You already know the combinations between members involved in the production and characters, useful information to try to guess something more about the plot of the episodes. Sienna Miller would be involved in the role of a marine biologist, Rebecca Shearer; Kit Harington will be the CEO of an industrial giant; Gemma Chan, a finance-savvy single mother while Daveed Diggs will be a rabbi. Matthew Rhys, entrusted with the part of a professional in the construction field and Tahar Rahim will play a character suffering from memory lapses.

Burns at work on the environmental challenge

The eight episodes of the first season would tell, according to the intentions of the creator Scott Z. Burns, eight events apparently unrelated to the common theme from the consequences of climate change. Burns’ goal, here as director, screenwriter and creator, is to make “Extrapolations” a highly contemporary articulated narrative. Spotlight on one of the most urgent aspects of the present time through a narrative that shows the impact of the environmental challenge on the lives of individuals, threatened in work and relationships, up to private areas of love and faith.

Scott Z. Burns, who has so far distinguished himself for the screenplay of works such as “Contagion” by Steven Soderbergh – a title that jumped to the top of searches around the world at the outbreak of the Covid pandemic – for the direction of the committed film “The Report” , as well as for the production of numerous investigative titles such as the recent “Panama Papers”, he seems to be the right man to face this new narrative challenge.

