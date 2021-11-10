Extrapolations, the cast of the Apple TV + series that is increasingly top-notch

The cast of Extrapolations , Apple TV Plus’ upcoming drama series about climate change, is getting more and more stellar. In the last few hours, several major Hollywood names have been confirmed including Edward Norton and Indira Varma (who you will probably remember among others for her part in Game of Thrones). The cast was already memorable before, with Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, Kit Harington and Marion Cotillard, among others. At the moment these are all confirmed actors:

The series will not be a documentary, but will be scripted, and will tell how climate change will affect the emotional, religious, work and family spheres of the characters and of the entire human species. It will consist of eight interlinked episodes. Norton is known to play a scientist, Varma an inventor, Russell a mercenary, Jones the US president and Galdolfini a programmer. The series is currently in production, and a release date has not yet been specified.