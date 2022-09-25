“Extras did a 69 for 12 hours”: Milly Alcock returns to a shocking scene from House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon : Milly Alcock (Rhaenyra Targaryen) confides on the scene of a kiss in a brothel

There was already incest in Game Of Thrones, between Cersei Lannister and Jaime Lannister or Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow. And in the prequel House of the Dragon, there are still incestuous relationships. Especially in a scene from episode 4 of season 1, in which Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and her uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) exchange a kiss in a brothel.

Milly Alcock told the New York Post that they choreographed the kiss months in advance: “Smith and I were sort of friends. So it was pretty cozy”, “we had an intimacy coordinator, and we worked with her through the rehearsal process and we blocked everything months before”.

>> House of the Dragon : help, it’s time for the creators to fix this huge flaw that is burning our eyes <<

“There were extras we had just met who were doing a 69 for 12 hours”

And always about this intimate scene, the actress of House of the Dragon clarified: “Clare Kilner, our director, made sure we didn’t see the mess before filming”, “So, it was the first time we walked into the brothel, and he walks her through the room with all these other bodies. It was pretty shocking. You’re like, ‘That’s kinda weird and stupid ‘”.

>> House of the Dragon season 1: the series is great, but no need to watch it, the end has already been spoiled in Game Of Thrones <<

“There were extras we had just met who were doing a 69 for 12 hours” she added to give a concrete example, “It’s quite twisted. We felt a little overdressed, because everyone else was naked”.