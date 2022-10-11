extravagant dress for a rare glamorous outing

Since their meeting in 2007, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been an exception in Hollywood! Very rare on the red carpets, they rarely go out at social events and above all, never expose their daily life in front of photographers or paparazzimaking do with discreet declarations of love on Instagram when the occasion demands it or well-chosen fashion outings.

But this Sunday, both made a small departure from their own rules: for a (very rare) time, the couple is indeed appeared together for the photocall of the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles gala evening. Dressed in a tuxedo, the actor and singer was very sexy but seemed even more proud to be alongside his beautiful wife, whose low-cut black dress in feathers signed Giambattista Valli was rather original.

Matched with their black and white looks, the lovers were accompanied by Jessica Biel’s little brother, Justin, for this very special evening, as she revealed in a touching Instagram post: “Well dressed last night to support a cause dear to our hearts! So special to have my brother with us – his daughter had heart surgery at this hospital which saved her life. We are so grateful and proud to be part of this community!“

If her niece seemed to have stayed at home, the actress was not accompanied by the two either…

