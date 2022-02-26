Extreme fear returns in cryptocurrencies! Beware of wrong purchases

photo freepik.com

World markets have immediately reacted to the decision to attack the territory of Ukraine by Russia. And although the uncertainty in the markets has been felt for several weeks, it found its way out only after a direct military attack. We will see how individual assets and commodities respond.

Trading with SquaredFinancial

The cryptocurrency market reacted quickly, practically instantly. Since then, the rates have collapsed and the main cryptocurrencies have decreased by up to a large percentage that will grow. Cryptocurrency rates have been hit hard as Russia continues to deploy troops to the eastern part of the country.

The cryptocurrency index of fear and greed currently indicates extreme fear. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledges that Putin’s invasion will have catastrophic consequences. According to the most expert analysts, the financial market will be very reluctant to risk investments in the near future, which is detrimental to Bitcoin. The safe-haven narrative has almost completely collapsed as the military conflict and deteriorating relationship between the US and Russia are putting the broader financial market into risk-off mode.

Not even the news about the lack of possibility to freeze the Bitcoin portfolio did not save the price of the oldest cryptocurrency from falls. “Do you think President Putin can order the attack?” These are the questions that arose recently, until we were answered this morning…