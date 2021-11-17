extreme measures against infections, a shock proposal on the table of Draghi – Libero Quotidiano





The arrival of Christmas and all its consequences (from gifts to travel) makes mayors fear the worst. The first citizens are in these days trying to run for cover to save the holidays of the Italians. Like? With more or less bizarre methods to fight the coronavirus. Some, it is the case of Catania, with a mini lockdown until November 24th and an orange area in the municipality. Others, like Rome, with a people counter and barriers to limit gatherings in the areas of Trastevere, Monti and in the shopping streets. No less is the mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, in the field to safeguard the city with more limited access to the areas of greatest appeal.





Then there is the case of the Christmas markets, another place frequented in the winter months. Here it is introduced in Trento, Bolzano and Rovereto the green pass with bracelet every day in a different color. A measure that supports that of the reduction of stalls. Each visitor, therefore, after showing the health certification receives at the check point a ribbon to tie on the wrist, a sort of pass. While the stands will be reduced by 30 percent, complete with a ban on food and drink kiosks.





Obligatory mask instead in Verona for the market squares. New restrictions also in Trieste, where since Sunday the sensitive areas of the city (just think of the center or the port) have been banned from demonstrations. The fear is the rise in infections recorded in recent days with the complicity of street protests against the Green pass. Gorizia and Aprilia, Lazio, go in the same direction, for which it is evaluated go back to using the mask even outdoors.



