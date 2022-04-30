“Extreme pains, I can’t speak …”: Nino Frassica destroyed. | the health problem – the Democrat

Nino Frassica and the very severe health problem that affected his life. He told everything in the course of an interview

There are not so many actors who have managed to achieve the success conquered by a symbol like Nino Frassica. The world of Italian comedy has had several important actors throughout history, yet the public has grown very fond of a man who has shown that big heart many times both in front of the cameras, or on stage, as well as behind the scenes. and away from prying eyes.

Listing here all the films where Frassica is featured would be really reductive, and certainly would not honor a career that has experienced very important peaks of notoriety in our country. Without considering, then, the fact that Nino (born Antonino Frassica) has also been appreciated in various contexts related to entertainment. And so not only the world of Cinema, but also television where there have been many programs that have seen Frassica as protagonist. Then also the world of theater, another reality where Nino has collected a lot of satisfactions.

“When did I choose to become a comedian? I have not chosen“, The words of Nino who told part of his past to the microphones of ‘Vanity Fair’. “Like all kids who don’t want to work, I too wanted to do the show”; added the actor again. “Fortunately, I soon discovered that on my father’s side we are all witty, cazzari. I started performing in bars: I was talking bullshit and, in the end, I made a job out of it ”, Antonino’s very incisive words.

Nino Frassica, the health problem revealed in public

Nino’s, as mentioned, was a life full of great satisfactions, which made him a man loved by the public. Yet there have also been health issues that they have career was also in jeopardy by Frassica. The actor told a very particular episode to the microphones of the ‘Ok Salute’ portal.

“I have just set foot on stage, when a pain in the abdomen comes. I grit my teeth, but I begin to whiten. Extreme pains, there, in the belly, I can’t speak “, the words of the actor. A very intense moment, which saw him suffering and then forced to run to the hospital.

“I find myself on a cot, still wearing stage costumes ”, Nino’s story. “Around me, shadows dressed in white, real doctors this time. They tell me that I just got out of biliary colic, caused by gallbladder stones ”, the actor explained again, also revealing the identity of the problem.