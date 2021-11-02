extreme sports and crazy stunts

After testing the (almost) final version for a few hours and proposing a first evaluation of the Ubisoft game (here is our Riders Republic test), we had the opportunity to continue where we stopped during the Trial Week and to continue our career in extreme sports in that of Riders Ridge. This time around we had plenty of time to thoroughly test the various options related to the control system, and to try the most advanced races and the craziest vehicles that can only be accessed after a long series of victories in various competitions. So let’s not get lost in further talk and find out everything there is to know about Riders Republic.

Welcome to Riders Ridge

The most straightforward and easiest way to get a player to understand exactly what to expect from Riders Republic is to compare them to one of Xbox Game Studios’ flagship brands, Forza Horizon. Ubisoft Annecy’s latest effort can indeed be defined as one extreme sports-based reinterpretation of the playful concept of Playground Games, clearly one of the main sources of inspiration for the title. While sharing it arcade spirit, however, Riders Republic differs from the racing game due to the presence of numerous disciplines with which to have fun both in official competitions and in the mode open world.

In the background of the game is Riders Ridge, one particularly generous map in terms of size, composed of biomes modeled from really existing national parks: each single area of ​​the map is distinguished from the others both from an aesthetic and structural point of view, a factor that makes some portions of the game world perfect for those who want to indulge themselves with snowboarding or for those who prefer to soar in the air wearing a wingsuit.

There total freedom of action it is also enhanced by the countless fast travel points and one discipline selection wheel (or of the vehicle) which, almost identical to what is seen in Steep, allows in real time – and without any kind of limitation – to alternate skis, snowboards, jet-packs, snowmobiles, mountain bikes and so on and so forth. put.

What unites all the extreme sports present in Riders Republic is theimmediacy: whether you are facing a downhill race or a steep descent on skis, you can always count on a intuitive and effective control system, which favors the creation of articulated acrobatic choreographies.In the options menu, which allow a deep customization of the controls, it is possible to choose between two different control models defined

‘trickster’ And ‘racing’: the first offers a fixed camera, thus allowing the player to use the right analog stick to perform various tricks with any type of instrument; the second option leaves the user to control the camera, relegating the management of the stunts to the four front buttons. In the course of our outings around the map, we found ourselves switching from one system to another based on the eventuality, proving the general solidity of both models. The most intuitive way to perform tricks is without a shadow of a doubt using the right stick, but you have to deal with small problems with the fixed camera that occur only and exclusively in the event of accidents and collisions. Anyone wishing to further lighten the complexity of the title can also resort to the option forautomatic landing during the execution of the stunts, a system that significantly simplifies the final stages of the craziest jumps, slightly reducing the score obtained. The developers have also introduced the possibility of switch to first person view at any time at the push of a button, although some activities are much more enjoyable with the camera behind the athlete.

Net of impressive accessibility. thanks to which anyone can have fun without spending hours learning the game mechanics, it should be emphasized that not all are equally finished. As already mentioned in the preview, the most hilarious activities are those that involve snowboarding and skiing, whose operation is almost identical and incredibly fluid, thanks to the experience gained with Steep (do you remember it? Here is Steep’s review). The bikes, on the other hand, are slightly more woody to manage and, in general, the relative competitions are a little less exciting, especially when it comes to taking part in a race based on times and not on the scores deriving from the stunts performed.

Finally, as regards air sports, or those involving the jet-pack and the wingsuit, there is not much to say: the control system does its duty, but in these circumstances a certain basic monotony of the gameplay emerges which, especially for those wearing a propulsion backpack, consists in crossing a series of suspended rings avoiding any obstacles from time to time. Of the two sports that take place in flight, we certainly found the free descents wearing one more stimulating wingsuit, characterized by more complex routes that require a certain precision in moving, even to gain or lose altitude at the right times.

Overall, the developer has nevertheless managed to compose a varied and very entertaining play proposal, capable of offering the public hours and hours of arcade entertainment between adrenaline-filled competitions and moments of pleasant sports “juggling”. Given the considerable amount of disciplines, we can also turn a blind eye to the reduced refinement of some sports, for an experience that is almost always maintained at quite high levels.

Crazy stunts for everyone

But how does the progression by Riders Republic? Also in this case, after a first more linear phase, the players are granted total freedom of approach. Each of the five extreme sports (bicycle races, bicycle tricks, snow races, snow tricks and flying) is completely disconnected from the others, and if you are only interested in a particular discipline you can very well dedicate yourself exclusively to that.

As you complete the races, you gain experience which helps to increase the level of that particular career, unlocking access to new races and better-performing equipment, whose effectiveness is marked with a numerical value just like the cars in Forza Horizon. It is worth noting that you do not need to position yourself on the podium to make progress, given that even those who arrive in last position still get a fair amount of experience points, just enough to maintain a proper sense of progress.

It goes without saying that disable the various aids and increase the difficulty of each race will make it not only much more difficult, but also much more generous in terms of XP. There is also an additional universal progression system based on little stars, a sort of currency that is obtained both by completing races (you can also get them by repeating an event several times) and by completing a series of secondary challenges. The accumulation of stars is initially used to access all the contents offered by the game and then, in the more advanced stages, allows you to unlock additional sponsors and special events with a high rate of madness, such as the delivery of pizzas (one of the most bizarre activities due to the audio messages in Italian that are activated at each checkpoint reached), snowmobile races and much more.

Users looking for challenges can also try their hand at multiplayer mode included in the package, which offer a certain degree of variety between acrobatic battles, traditional activities and mass competitions, which involve the participation of 64 players (20 on PS4 and Xbox One) in a sequence of sports that alternate seamlessly over the course of the competition. As fun and chaotic as it is, this last type of online competitions has only half convinced us, due to the showy ones Technical Problems that come into play with the increase in the number of competitors: between lag, framerate drops and a pinch of tearing, it is difficult to fully enjoy the experience. To expand the range of contents there is then thetrack editor, which allows players to create courses anywhere on the map in just a few steps, customize their setup and finally share them online. A few days after launch, the section of the menus dedicated to customized races is already very rich and, thanks to its filter system, it is really easy to identify the ones that are most played or that deserve attention.

However, the interaction with other players is not limited only to online races and the sharing of customized tracks: Riders Republic implements a system in some ways similar to that of Forza Horizon drivatars. Whether you play online or not, all of your opponents in single player races will be the ghosts of other players and this is evident from their style of play and their amazing falls. The free roaming mode itself is chock full of others users running around and, according to what was declared by the developers, in case of connection problems it will still be possible to surround yourself with avatars whose movements are based on the previous actions of the players. This particular design choice

makes the world of Riders Republic always alive, and encourages athletes to indulge themselves in the choice of more or less extravagant outfits. After creating your avatar with a simple editor (which can be called up at any time from the menus), players have the ability to change its appearance choosing from a rich assortment of technical garments and crazy costumes, and maybe showing up at the starting line dressed as dinosaurs, pandas and ducks.

Obviously everything has a cost and almost all of the items must be purchased in an in-game shop, whose contents are updated periodically; unfortunately most of these items can only be purchased with the premium currency (even if you buy the more expensive version of the game you won’t get a single Rider Coin), although there are also costumes that can be unlocked with the Verdoni, another resource that can be accumulated by completing daily contracts and activities of various kinds.

Extreme sports of the new generation

From a technical point of view, Riders Republic managed to convince us, albeit with some small reservations. As is often the case in Ubisoft titles, the glance is overall very pleasant, accomplices an effective lighting system which enhances the rendering of the landscapes, and a well-made texturing. However, not all assets are equally valid and many elements of the scenario clash with the overall quality of some settings, especially in areas where there are small houses or where there is a greater quantity of objects disconnected from the natural context.

The characters themselves certainly do not cry out for a miracle, and the not excellent quality of the models is evident above all when they do not wear funny costumes with animal-like features. There are also several issues related to collisions between the player and the surrounding environment, as a result of which in some cases we see unpleasant polygonal interpenetrations and physical reactions that are anything but credible.

While the game does not offer any kind of support specific to the DualSense of the PlayStation 5, the hardware of the latest generation consoles allows to obtain a frame rate almost always anchored to 60 frames per second (except for mass races). Unlike what we are used to seeing, however, there are no graphics options whatsoever, and the user is not allowed to decide whether to sacrifice fluidity for a higher level of detail. Furthermore, we cannot fail to mention themore than good implementation of SSDs of the latest generation, thanks to which the loads are instantaneous, also for what concerns the change of equipment and rapid travel.