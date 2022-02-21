Extreme wealth: Chile, the country where the ultra-rich have the largest wealth in Latin America

James 9 hours ago News, World Leave a comment 177 Views

  • Cecilia Barria
  • BBC News World

Santiago, Chile

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Image of Santiago de Chile.

Chile was the country in Latin America that in 2021 concentrated the highest level of wealth among the ultra-rich in relation to the size of its economy.

The joint wealth of the richest Chileans was equivalent to 16.1% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), as calculated by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), using data from Forbes magazine.

These calculations only consider the so-called “billionaires”, that is, those people who have assets of at least US$1,000 million.

Globally, there are 2,755 people who belong to that category, in a list led by Jeff Bezos (with US$177 billion), followed by Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault.

Source link

About James

Check Also

What is the “grandma factor” and how does it help preserve Spanish in the US?

Analia Llorente BBC News World, Los Angeles 6 hours image source, Courtesy Amber Nuno Caption, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved