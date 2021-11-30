Extreme weather, minus 37 degrees. Never seen in November and now Italy is shaking – Libero Quotidiano





Record frost in Scandinavia. It was since 1980 that the column did not go so low in November. For some days, in fact, the Arctic air has persisted over the Scandinavian Peninsula, but this morning, November 28th, the lowest temperatures ever seen before were recorded with a peak of minus 37 degrees in Lapland, in Nattavaara, a town located 327 meters above sea level, and minus 37.4 degrees in Nikkaluokta. Other Lapp stations recorded similar values, with less than 36 degrees in Arrenjarka and minus 35 in Karesuando, just to name a few, and thus are the coldest areas on the continent at the moment, according to experts from 3bmeteo.





SNOW AND FROST – Extreme temperatures and snowfall are affecting not only Sweden but also Finland, where the climate is equally harsh. “It is the effect of the arctic currents that are sinking the blow also on a large part of our continent, with central-northern Europe in the grip of the cold and the snow falling all the way to the plains on the Baltic Republics, in Poland and on stretches of of Germany “, the meteorologists continue. Snow and frost also in the southern Scandinavian areas, with Stockholm not exceeding minus 4 degrees at lunchtime and Helsinki minus 5 degrees with snowfall in progress. The perturbation from Northern Europe will arrive in Italy on Wednesday 1 December and will bring cold, rain and snow.





FURTHER DROP TEMPERATURES – The extreme frost will continue at least until mid-week and in the coming days we will be able to reach new records in Lapland, waiting for a rising disturbance between Wednesday and Thursday to bring a load of snow, even copious, albeit with temperatures that will rise by a few degrees but that they will always keep well below zero.



