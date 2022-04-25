Extremists would benefit from Musk’s Twitter buyout, analyst says

Analyst believes that “extremists” would benefit from the sale of Twitter 3:59

(CNN Spanish) — Elon Musk has insisted that one of his objectives with the purchase of Twitter, which is already a fact, is to strengthen freedom of expression. But what does this mean? One analyst thinks Musk could do it with “very few rules” and that managing him could benefit extremists and populists.

According to the report of New York Times and other media, a deal for the world’s richest man to take control of Twitter was imminent, days after his announcement that he had raised $46.5 billion in financing to buy the social network.

That announcement had a history: less than a month ago, Musk said he had acquired a 9.1% stake in the company and clearly stated his vision for the need to transform the platform.

“I invested in Twitter because I believe in its potential to be the platform for freedom of expression around the world. And I believe that freedom of expression is a social imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk said in his offer letter to Twitter. . “However, since making my investment, I now realize that the company will not prosper and meet this social imperative in its current form. Twitter must be transformed into a private company,” he added.

Freedom of expression “with very few rules”

Carlos Parra, a professor at the Department of Information Systems and Business Analysis at the University of Florida, believes that Musk “is going to promote free expression in the way he wants, with very few rules.”

“When he says he wants to make it private (to Twitter), it’s because he’s not very willing to listen to what investors say. And I don’t think he’s going to care much if users and employees desert him either,” he says. That is to say, that his promotion of the freedom of interest would be with a “low consideration for the preferences of interest groups”.

This “is going to be good for a minority of users who are extremists, who are populists,” he says, but not for a majority of users that he calls the “exhausted majority,” who are already aware of the polarization induced by social media.

Although the analyst did not mention specific examples, Twitter has a well-known policy to apply, for example, against cases of disinformation or of hate speech, policies under which it takes actions ranging from warning messages to suspending accounts.

In this sense, Parra considers that it could be a very different process from the one followed by another of the richest men on the planet, Jeff Bezos, with the purchase of Washington Postbecause he let the newspaper continue “with the common thread and the line of work that it had been carrying out.”

The perks of being a billionaire

Twitter’s board of directors met Sunday to consider Musk’s offer to buy all of the company’s shares, which he currently does not own, for $54.2 each, a source familiar with the deal confirmed to CNN. The source noted that discussions about Musk’s offer are serious.

In the days after Musk’s offer, Twitter’s board of directors implemented a so-called “poison pill,” which would make it more difficult for the billionaire to acquire the company without its approval. There were also questions about whether the company would try to find another buyer. However, now the reports indicate that the agreement could come as soon as this Monday.

“The advantage of being a multimillionaire is that an investment of these, of this type, makes them aware that it can go very well or it can go very badly,” explains Parra. “It’s not something that I think Elon Musk is hoping for a big return on. He’s just saying, ‘I have a vision for how I think Twitter should be run and I’m going to implement it, regardless of whether it’s a good business or not'”.

What benefit could report that Twitter happens to be in the hands of the CEO of SpaceX? Parra believes that “it will make us even more aware of the importance of obtaining news and information from places where there are editors, where there are people who verify data and facts and where emotions and triggering emotions are not paramount.”

With information from Clare Duffy of CNN.