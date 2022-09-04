Exuberant tones stand out in the street style for autumn-winter 2022

CANCÚN, QRoo, September 3, 2022.- Lately, autumn seeks to compete with spring in terms of the proposal of striking tones in its palettes; In the past, boring, sober and dark colors have remained in functional garments that protect from the cold of the season.

In the quest to express personality, break free from restrictions and celebrate life, the coming season is dressed in bright and exuberant colors that boost energy and vitality, with contrasting hues to make unique combinations.

This is how Pantone presented them in its autumn-winter 2022 report and the designers on the catwalks of Milan, London and New York; Below I explain the five favorite colors of fashionistas who are already beginning to invade the streets.

RoseViolet

Hot pink takes the crown this season, the house of Valentino putting it in the spotlight along with the Barbiecore trend, which celebs like Megan Fox, Anne Hathaway and Khloé Kardashian couldn’t resist.

OrangeTiger

A vibrant shade bordering on fantasy, ideal for creating striking and youthful looks that counteract the dullness of autumn winter. You can wear it in full outfits or accessorize it for a fun note.

Caramel Brown

Brown is a classic shade this season; however, the Caramel Café leaves boredom behind to entice with a slightly vibrant note, ideal to close the year with a flourish.

amazon

There is no better color to celebrate life than vibrant green, an exuberant hue that evokes nature to create subtle yet powerful looks.

arctic wolf

In the range of light colors comes the Artic Wolf, a soft and creamy white perfect for creating relaxed outfits or to enhance the other vibrant colors in the autumn range.

