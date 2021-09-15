Exultant as a child, today he is one of the most beautiful actors in Italy: who he is – the Democrat

As a child he was a child full of joy and vitality, smiling and cheerful today he is one of the most beautiful and acclaimed actors in Italy. That’s who it is.

We are talking about Raoul Bova.

The actor had great popularity in the years between the 90s and the early 2000s, becoming one of the men more sensual and in demand by the public, in fact even today he continues to receive acclaim from his fans.

Raoul Bova begins his climb to the world of entertainment, doing something completely different from his current job. Man was a excellent swimmer enough to win the Italian youth championship of 100 meters backstroke.

Bova, after having taken part in small TV appearances and in some films, leaves the world of swimming and becomes popular following the interpretation of Marco in the movie Little Big Love cult of Italian cinema of the 90s.

His career from that moment proceeds by interpreting various roles, many of the detective genre, up to get to take part in some American films where he plays alongside actors of the caliber of Sylvester Stallone And Michael Keaton.

