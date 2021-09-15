Exultant as a child, today he is one of the most beautiful actors in Italy: who he is – the Democrat

As a child he was a child full of joy and vitality, smiling and cheerful today he is one of the most beautiful and acclaimed actors in Italy. That’s who it is.
As a child he was lively and full of life, cheerful and carefree. Today is one of the most beautiful actors in Italy that made thousands of women fall in love in the 1990s and continues to do so even now.
We are talking about Raoul Bova.
The actor had great popularity in the years between the 90s and the early 2000s, becoming one of the men more sensual and in demand by the public, in fact even today he continues to receive acclaim from his fans.
Raoul Bova begins his climb to the world of entertainment, doing something completely different from his current job. Man was a excellent swimmer enough to win the Italian youth championship of 100 meters backstroke.
Bova, after having taken part in small TV appearances and in some films, leaves the world of swimming and becomes popular following the interpretation of Marco in the movie Little Big Love cult of Italian cinema of the 90s.
His career from that moment proceeds by interpreting various roles, many of the detective genre, up to get to take part in some American films where he plays alongside actors of the caliber of Sylvester Stallone And Michael Keaton.
The actor after an affair with the actress Romina Mondello, in 2000 he married the veterinarian Chiara Giordano, with whom he has two children Alessandro Leon And Francis.
The two separated in 2013 and in the same year Bova establishes a relationship with the Spanish model Rocío Muñoz Morales from which two little girls are born: moon and Alma.
Raul Bova from lively child to obsessed man
This summer Raoul Bova has aroused much controversy due to a photo posted on social media where the actor in his family farm in Puglia picks some tomatoes to stock up on sauce for the winter.
Many Apulians have criticized the post by pointing out that the tomatoes in the picture are not suitable for making the product that man wants to make and that it would be right if he were better informed.
Raul Bova revealed that he was hit by one pathology that had jeopardized relations with his family and his collaborators.
“I suffered from anxiety“- declares the actor -” I was afraid that allowing myself something luxurious would appear like an ostentation. Now I am aware that both with a Ferrari and with rags people appreciate me equally. I have experienced heavy moments of depression. Today I am healed I was obsessed with having to please everyone“.